Kevin Costner has no ‘legal basis’ to remove estranged wife Christine from his home amid their divorce: Report

Kevin Costner is involved in a bitter divorce process with estranged wife Christine. In recent reports, Costner struggled to remove Christine from their shared home. As per their prenup, Christine was supposed to vacate the home before completing 30 days since the date of filing of divorce but she has refused to leave. Now, fresh reports have emerged as per which Christine's lawyers allege that Kevin cannot legally ask her to vacate the house. Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner(Twitter)

As per court documents obtained by Insider, Christine's lawyer John Rydell alleges that the request for order (RFO) previously filed by Costner "seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives."

"Although the legal basis for Kevin's request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine," Rydell reportedly added in the court filing, as per Insider.

Meanwhile, people.com have quoted a source close to Costner as saying: "It’s disingenuous to bring the kids into this. This has nothing to do with the kids. The kids’ foundation is solid. This is all about Christine. Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move."

Recently, TMZ reported that Costner alleges that Christine doesn't want to leave his home as she wants to force him to agree to "various financial demands."

Notably, Christine has listed April 11 as the date of their separation and filed for divorce over irreconcilable differences between them. They had got married in September 2004. During their marriage which lasted for over 18 years, they had three children namely two sons- Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14 and a daughter Grace, 12.

Both Kevin and Christine are seeking joint physical and legal custody of their three kids. After the divorce was filed, Costner's rep said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

