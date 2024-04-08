Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend Yung Miami has spoken out after being accused of engaging in sex work for the artist in a bombshell lawsuit. This follows a similar denial from Instagram model Ramey, who faced accusations in the same lawsuit. The legal filing also alleges that Miami, 30, transported an illicit drug referred to as "pink cocaine" for her ex-boyfriend in April 2023. Diddy’s ex Yung Miami hits back: 'I'm Not a Prostitute' following pink cocaine and sex worker allegations(Getty image for Karl Lagerfeld)

Diddy’s ex Yung Miami denies sex worker allegations

Caresha Romanek Brownlee aka Miami Yung, a former member of the City Girls, has been named in a lawsuit claiming that Sean “Diddy” Combs paid her and two others a “monthly stipend” in return for sex work. The lawsuit was filed by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones and is seeking damages of $30 million. Diddy’s biggest rival, 50 Cent, responded to the allegations on social media and it soon became a heated topic.

50 Cents attacks Yung Miami in his social media post

50 Cents posted a video of Yung Miami calling herself a "wh***" during her appearance on The Jason Lee Show on Instagram. In the video, 48-year-old 50 Cent stated the definition of "wh***," which is "a prostitute." “it’s ok to be a wh*** just make sure you're being overpaid. See a Sucker, catch a Sucker, You go girl LSW LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” he captioned the post on April 7.

Yung Miami hits back on sex worker allegations in Diddy’s case

The video quickly gained traction, sparking thousands of comments. Yung Miami also joined the discussion in the comments section to address and refute the false allegations being spread about her. “I think this got taken out of context, it’s a gay slur ‘What’s up wh***’ is something my gay cousin always said to me. It’s c–t it’s a slang that we said to each other that’s what I was trying to explain to Jason because he’s gay and he got what I was trying to say. I’m not a prostitute. I never sold 🐱a day in my life. & I hate how this is getting spun.”

The music artist's emotional response led to a change of heart. 50 Cent took a snapshot of the same comment and wrote again. “I like at @yungmiami305. I don’t want to hurt her, or her feelings.”

Yung Miami slams ‘pink cocaine’ allegations

Lil Rod, in his updated lawsuit against Sean Diddy, claimed that Miami helped Diddy obtain a mix of cocaine and ecstasy called "tuci." However, sources close to Miami are upset about Rod's claims. According to TMZ's sources in the hip-hop community, Miami was actually busy getting fitted for her glamorous Met Gala dress with her styling team during the time that Rod alleges she was involved in the situation.