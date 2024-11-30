Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces allegations of sexual battery and acting like 'devil' in new bombshell lawsuit

A 17-page lawsuit was filed against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs by fashion designer Bryana ‘Bana’ Bongolan in Los Angeles. He is facing allegations of sexual battery, emotional distress, and false imprisonment in the new lawsuit. The disgraced mogul is currently lodged in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre where he celebrated his first Thanksgiving since his arrest in September. He awaits his trial scheduled for May 5, 2025. Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a lawsuit from fashion designer Bryana Bongolan, alleging sexual battery and emotional distress. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Diddy faces allegations of sexual battery

The lawsuit stated that Diddy left the fashion designer fearing for her life. According to reports by Rolling Stone, Bryana is now expecting $10 million in damages from the rapper for the emotional distress she claimed she was left with after the incident. The lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on November 27, 2024.

It also revealed that Brayana was attacked at Ventura’s luxury LA apartment by Diddy. The court documents stated, “On or about September 26, 2016, Sean ‘P. Diddy‘ Combs sexually battered Ms Bryana ’Bana’ Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony, and then slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony.” It continued, “His outrageous and abhorrent conduct violated Ms Bongolan’s fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety,” as reported by The Daily Beast.

Details mentioned in the new lawsuit

The court documents provide details into the case as it revealed that Bongolan and her girlfriend were living with the singer when an enraged Diddy appeared at their apartment and started pounding on the door. The lawsuit read, “This event was the culmination of a series of threats, intimidation, and violence that coloured many of Ms Bongolan’s interactions with Mr Combs from the day she met him.”

Moreover, she alleged that she witnessed various incidents of abuse between the disgraced mogul and his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Bongolan claimed that she was intimidated and threatened by Diddy and all this resulted in one incident in September 2016. On that night, the bad Boy Records owner dangled the designer over the edge of his girlfriend’s balcony, while yelling at her.

Her attorney, James R. Nikraftar wrote, “The September 26 assault ultimately proved that Ms. Bongolan was correct to fear Mr. Combs and has resulted in deep and lasting harm. “Mr Combs’ threats that he was the ‘motherf***ing devil,’ and that ‘he could kill’ her were intended to terrorize intimidate, and instil fear.”

He continued, “Therefore when he forcibly groped her breasts, dangled her from a balcony and battered her, she reasonably believed that Mr. Combs’ assault was him making good on his threats.”