Taylor Swift’s Christmas could mark big step as her family gushes over Travis Kelce: ‘Whole family is crazy about…’

Taylor Swift’s Christmas is reportedly going to be extra special with beau, Travis Kelce. The sources claimed to In Touch that the two might take the next step in their relationship but only after seeking approval from their respective families. Getting the family’s blessing will not be too hard either as Swift’s family allegedly adores Kelce and believes he is the right man for her. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may take a significant step in their relationship this Christmas, with sources suggesting a potential engagement after securing family approval. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Also Read: Taylor Swift unveils surprising details behind record-breaking Eras Tour in new book: 'I'll never forget…'

Swift’s family is ‘crazy’ about Kelce

According to OK! Magazine, the source told the news outlet, “Taylor could have an engagement ring on her finger by Christmas with the experts weighing in their thoughts that the proposal will be “huge and vintage inspired”. The source also noted that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end “will definitely talk to Taylor’s mom and dad — he wants to make sure he does everything the right way” before proposing to Swift.

The insider revealed to the news outlet, “The whole family is already crazy about him,” especially her dad, Scott Swift. He reported gushing “about how much he loves Travis for [his daughter]” to a seatmate during a flight in October. A report suggested that Scott said, “Out of all of her boyfriends in the last 12 years… Travis has made the biggest impact,” adding that the Kelces are a “phenomenal family”.

Also Read: Ariana Grande's boyfriend feels ‘helpless’ amid growing concern about her health: ‘Everyone is scared…’

Swift has changed since dating Kelce

Previously, a source reported that those close to Swift noticed a change in the Lover Songstress since she started going out with the NFL player. The insider said that the artist “has felt like she’s had the best year of her life. Her relationship with Travis has strengthened so many parts of her and made her more confident and fearless.”

They explained, “Finding a love like this has changed Taylor. Taylor has always been a strong woman, but she’s also battled self-doubt and feared criticism like anyone else. She says getting older and being in a healthy, loving relationship has allowed her to let go of a lot of that.”

The source continued, “With Travis, she doesn’t seem so concerned with what people are or aren’t seeing. It’s refreshing for everyone to witness her being so much more relaxed and authentic. Taylor’s embracing his unfiltered personality and letting loose herself more, too.”

Swift was last spotted at Kelce’s game on November 10 when she was on a break from her Eras Tour schedule.