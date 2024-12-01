Is Kash Patel married? Unravelling personal life of anti-'deep state' crusader and Trump's FBI pick

President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday nominated his loyalist Kash Patel to be the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. During the previous Trump administration, the 44-year-old lawyer served as the Chief of Staff to the US Secretary of Defense. Kash Patel, who is widely known for his harsh remarks about Russia and support of Trump, is not married despite some allegations that he tied a knot in a “secret” Hindu wedding.(AP)

With his nomination, several people have expressed curiosity in knowing about Patel's personal life, especially if the next FBI director is single or married.

“I am proud to announce that Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the newly-elected President wrote on Truth Social on Saturday night. “Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People.”

Is Trump loyalist Kash Patel married?

Patel, who is widely known for his harsh remarks about Russia and support of Trump, is not married despite some reports that he tied a knot in a “secret” Hindu wedding.

While Patel's work life is widely known, information regarding his personal life has been less accessible in the public domain.

At the age of 37, Patel first participated and then left a charity bachelor auction that included several of his colleagues after a blogger pointed out that his Florida practice license seemed to be outdated, NY Times reported.

What we know about Kash Patel's family

Patel, whose family background extends back to East Africa, is of Gujarati descent.

According to The Atlantic, his father immigrated to the US from Uganda in the 1970s amid Idi Amin's repressive rule. He was born in 1980 and raised in New York's Garden City.

Patel claims to feel a “very deep connection” to India despite him being away from his native country.

A look at Kash Patel education & profession

After attending the University of Richmond for his undergraduate studies, Patel came back to New York to complete his legal education.

He received a Certificate in International Law from the University College London Faculty of Laws in the United Kingdom.

In addition to being a senior adviser to Congressman Devin Nunes, Patel served as the interim Director of National Intelligence's senior advisor and the acting US Secretary of Defense's chief of staff. He has been embroiled in a number of high-profile investigations and controversies, including probe into Russian campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The strong critic of the US ‘deep state’ declared that he would close the FBI's iconic headquarters in Pennsylvania, the Hoover Building, and re-open it as “a museum of the deep state.”

Patel is a man “who will do anything for Trump,” according to The Atlantic, which also highlights his quick rise in the Trump administration after joining as a 40-year-old attorney in 2019.