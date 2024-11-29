Abu Dhabi [UAE], In a spectacular display of batting prowess at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, the New York Strikers delivered a commanding performance against the Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Sunday, keeping their playoff hopes alive with a convincing nine-wicket victory. 'Crucial victory keeps our campaign alive', says New York Strikers coach as Kusal Perera creates T10 history

Kusal Perera etched his name in Abu Dhabi T10 history, smashing a joint-fastest 15-ball half-century en route to an unbeaten 74 off 27 deliveries . The Strikers successfully chased down the target of 112 in just 7.5 overs, with Pakistan's Asif Ali providing solid support at the other end.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

Sri Lankan star batter Kusal Perera reflected on his historic innings.

"In T10 cricket, especially during the power play overs, taking calculated risks is essential as an opener. I focus on getting my basics right and maintaining a simple plan. When you don't have much time to get settled, it's crucial to stay aggressive while playing smart cricket," Perera explained as quoted by the Abu Dhabi T10 press release.

Coach Carl Crowe praised his team's resilient showing, highlighting the squad's renewed focus and determination.

"Our performances have been mixed this tournament, but the belief throughout the team and management was evident in today's performance. The fielding was at its best, the bowling was fantastic, and our batters, particularly Kusal, delivered exactly what we needed," said Crowe.

The coach acknowledged the team's inconsistent form but remained optimistic about building momentum. "We need to identify and maintain the characteristics that led to today's success - our attitude, focus, and clarity of performance. We're aiming to break the pattern of alternating results and string together consecutive wins," Crowe added.

New York Strikers will face Delhi Bulls in their crucial next match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium today. With playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the Strikers will look to carry forward their winning momentum and secure another vital victory in the tournament.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.