Donald Trump's new Gujarati FBI chief Kash Patel and his unwavering loyalty towards President-elect

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Kash Patel, his long-time staunch supporter, will be the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Kash Patel will replace Christopher Wray as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. (FBI)(AP)

Known for his confrontational idea of a "deep state," and termed as 'dangerous' by many top US officials over the years, the possibly new FBI head has been a vocal critic of the American probe agency in the past.

Kash Patel and his loyalty towards Donald Trump

Kash Patel, a Gujarati who is likely to head the FBI in the coming years, has always been a believer in the President's agenda or to be more precise President Donald Trump's agenda.

In the past, he has openly criticised federal agencies in the US, including the FBI, that he believed undermined then-President Trump's agenda. Such is the loyalty of Trump's newest appointee Kash Patel.

In an ever-changing political environment, especially around 2015, Kash Patel emerged as one of Donald Trump’s most steadfast loyalists and also played a key role during Trump's first presidency.

For both his supporters and critics, Kash Patel is a man whose core character revolves around his unwavering support for President-elect Donald Trump and a confrontational stance against those he perceives as threats to Trump’s American agenda.

Kash Patel and 2016 Russiagate

It was around 2016 when Patel served as an aide to former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes which led to a transition from his legal career to a political one and also earned him a reputation as a Trump loyalist.

In 2017, Nunes stationed him at the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where Patel investigated the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election.

During this investigation, Patel’s work was focused on examining the FBI’s wiretapping the Carter page and unearthing the origins of the Steele dossier, according to an Atlantic report.

His significant involvement in investigating the FBI’s actions at the time, particularly regarding Russian interference and alleged connections to the Trump campaign, solidified his status as a key defender of the President-elect.

Patel, the all-time Trump defender

Patel's fierce criticism of the FBI and other government agencies is no news. However, his dedication towards the President-elect touched new heights during the latter's first impeachment trial, where he defended Trump against accusations of misconduct related to Ukraine.

This confrontation with the intelligence community underlined Patel’s loyalty towards Trump and cemented his role in the President-elect's inner political circle, as many believe.

Kash Patel's La La Land of Donald Trump

Patel's admiration towards Donald Trump is almost dreamy and the excerpt from his book, "Government Gangsters," where he outlines his vision of the ideal American government is said to be a testament to that.

In the book, he describes his vision for a government, which is bereft of employees who in any manner undermine then-President Donald Trump's agenda. His call to identify and remove these individuals echoes Trump’s sentiments about entrenched bureaucrats.

What makes Patel particularly notable is not just his loyalty but also the unpredictable nature of his actions, seemingly dictated by Trump’s wishes.

According to an Atlantic report, Kash Patel's allegiance towards Trump became even more evident after leaving his administration, a practice not so common in the Washington DC political setting.

Patel continually sought ways to affirm his support for Trump, the case in point being His involvement in the 2022 FBI investigation into Trump’s handling of documents at Mar-a-Lago.

During the probe, Patel publicly claimed to have witnessed Trump declassify materials. This assertion supported Trump’s statement in August that he had a standing order to declassify any materials moved to Mar-a-Lago.