When Trump’s FBI pick Patel vowed crackdown on media, US' 'most powerful enemy'

ByHT News Desk
Dec 01, 2024 10:45 AM IST

Kash Patel has in the past expressed his intention of crackdown on government officials and journalists involved in information leaks.

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for FBI director, Kash Patel, had once expressed his intention of introducing changes that would make it easier to sue journalists.

Kash Patel has been picked by Trump to be the next FBI director(AFP)
Kash Patel has been picked by Trump to be the next FBI director(AFP)

In an interview with political strategist and American media executive Steve Bannon in December 2023, Kash Patel had vowed to “go out and find the conspirators not just in government but in the media.”

In 2021, the US Department of Justice halted the practice of secretly seizing reporters' phone records during investigations into leaks. However, Patel had indicated that he will not only hunt down government officials but also media persons who participate in information leaks.

He stated, “We’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections. “We’re going to come after you, whether it’s criminally or civilly.”

Patel, a long-time Trump ally, has been critical of the federal bureaucracy and promised to prosecute journalists, who he deems as traitors, reported news agency AP.

During an investigation into Russian interference in Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, Patel referred to the media as “the most powerful enemy the United States has ever seen.”

The media is not the only recipient of Patel's mistrust of the “deep-state”, he has also vowed to reduce the federal agency's footprint including closing down their bureau headquarters.

Patel's nomination will be in direct contrast to former FBI director Christopher Wray. During Wray's tenure, Trump faced multiple federal investigations , including a search of his residence in Mar-a-Lago for classified documents.

The decision to select Kash Patel aligns with Donald Trump's other nominations as well, all of whom are staunch supporters and are eager to go after those who question Trump.

Trump has also picked Pam Bondi, one of his strongest supporters to lead the Department of Justice.

 

 

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
