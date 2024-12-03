NFL pro Trent Williams, wife grieve newborn son's death amid devastating loss of baby twin during pregnancy

On Sunday, San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams' wife, Sondra, announced the heartbreaking passing of their newborn son, Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr. Sharing her pain with the world, she took to Instagram to reveal that Trent Jr's twin was lost early on in the pregnancy. While the couple was already reeling in from the life-shattering news, their son Trent Jr also arrived stillborn last month. The news may come as a shock to many NFL fans as the offensive tackle’s family tragedy was not publicly disclosed earlier. 49ers' offensive tackle Trent Williams' wife, Sondra, was initially pregnant with twins. However, one of the babies was lost during pregnancy and the other was stillborn last month. The couple shares three daughters.(Instagram)

Through her IG update, Williams informed the world that her son was diagnosed with the genetic disorder Trisomy 13, aka Patau syndrome, which affects the development of the face, brain and heart, along with other internal organs.

NFL star Trent Williams' wife Sondra opens up about family tragedy

“It’s been extremely hard trying to process the saddest Hello and Goodbye that I’ve ever had to endure,” the NFL pro’s wife wrote on social media. “Last Sunday night on 11/24/24; I welcomed your lifeless 4lb 8oz 18.5 in long little body at 11:38pm. At only 35 weeks, your impactful and quick arrival didn’t even give mommy time to get an epidural. I’m so grateful to have had your Aunt Katina(who also cut your cord) and nurse Hannah by my side.”

She added, “As much as I tried to prepare myself for our meeting, I wasn’t prepared nor would I ever be. After losing your twin early in the pregnancy, I prayed and hoped that your diagnosis of Trisomy 13 wasn’t true and wouldn’t be the fate of my long awaited beautiful Son-shine.”

“My firstborn and only son, I’ve always wanted you, but God wanted and needed you more. Knowing you are in Heaven with your Great-Aunt Vivian and that you will Always be our Guardian Angel brings me great comfort in the midst of all this sorrow. My heart is heavy. Being home without you in my arms has been quite an adjustment. Knowing I will never be able to watch you grow older alongside your sisters has my eyes filled with tears,” she continued.

Trent and Sondra Williams share three young daughters. The 49ers’ star player spent last week at the hospital in the wake of the heart-rending tragedy.

NFL coach releases statement

According to NFL.com, Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday: “He was there at the hospital with her and got to meet him and say bye. Then he had to cremate him on Friday. So he's been dealing with that and he's working through it. But we're all just to be here trying to get him through it all.” In addition to the recently announced saddening news, the 49ers OT had sat out the team’s last two games due to an ankle injury.

As the Williams family is hit with a tragic Thanksgiving, it marks the second loss of a child for the 49ers team this season.

In October, Charvarius Ward opened up about the passing of his one-year-old daughter, Armani Joy.