Taylor Swift mimics Travis Kelce’s iconic ‘first-down’ signal during wild Raiders play; NFL fans react

Taylor Swift was spotted channeling boyfriend Travis Kelce’s iconic first-down signal after a jaw-dropping play during the Chiefs’ Black Friday showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. During the game, the star tight end made a no-look lateral to Samaje Perine, who gained 10 yards. Swift, sitting in the stands, joined the celebration by signaling a first down. Singer Taylor Swift cheers during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(AP)

Fans quickly took to social media, calling the moment "fun and hilarious" and hoping it would be turned into a GIF. On Friday, the pop star made her return to Arrowhead Stadium, proudly wearing a new "87" necklace in honor of her boyfriend's jersey number

Taylor Swift sends ‘first down’ signal

Taylor Swift, dressed in a red Louis Vuitton sweater, red lipstick, and carrying a scarlet Versace bag, settled into the VIP suite to cheer on her beau. With the game tied 3-3 in the second quarter, the Chiefs were seen pushing forward. Kelce caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes at the 22-yard line and smoothly tossed a lateral to Samaje Perine, who pushed the play past the first-down marker, sparking an excited reaction from the Arrowhead Stadium crowd.

The cameras quickly turned to Swift in the stands, who couldn’t help but join in on the celebration, signaling a first down with style. “Taylor is being such a mood! Her reaction to the first touchdown was seriously the cutest thing,” a social media user commented on the video. “It is objectively fun and hilarious watching Taylor Swift signal ‘first down,’” another chimed in. “Whoa, that was fire... this should be turned into a GIF,” a third said. “Bring me that Taylor Swift first down cele, that was fire,” while another wrote, “Need that Taylor Swift 1st Down Celly GIF ASAP. He was in the video longer than Kelce was. Wild!”

The Chiefs eked out a 19-17 victory over the Raiders in a game full of dramatic twists. With the Raiders on the verge of clinching a win with a late-game field goal, they fumbled the snap, handing the Chiefs a key chance. To make matters worse, Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson missed two crucial field goal attempts, sealing their fate and contributing to the loss.

Inside Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift’s Thanksgiving

Taylor Swift is taking a well-deserved break from her sold-out Eras Tour, following her recent sold-out shows in Toronto, with high-profile political figures like Justin Trudeau and Bill Clinton in attendance. The final leg of the tour takes her back to Canada for three nights in Vancouver, from Friday to Sunday. It's believed that the Blank Space singer celebrated her first Thanksgiving with the Kelce family on Thursday, after being unable to join them in 2023 due to her South American concert schedule. Kelce and Swift have been dating since last summer.

During the game, Taylor Swift was seen walking to the VIP suites with Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna, and was later joined by her own dad, Scott. As she nears the end of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which wraps up on December 8, Swift’s new book, filled with behind-the-scenes insights into the making of the epic tour, was released the day after Thanksgiving.

Target stores also launched an exclusive edition of the book along with a bonus version of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, available only on Black Friday. In addition to the book, two-holiday films with Swift ties are arriving this season. Christmas in the Spotlight, loosely inspired by Swift’s relationship with Kelce. Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, featuring cameos from Chiefs players and a role for Donna Kelce.