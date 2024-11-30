Ben Affleck’s true feelings for Jennifer Garner revealed as he walks to her house for Thanksgiving dinner

Ben Affleck was spotted walking to Jennifer Garner’s house for Thanksgiving dinner after a heartwarming day spent together giving back to the community. The former couple, who share three children, teamed up with Midnight Mission earlier in the day to help feed 2,000 people in need in Los Angeles. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 13 years

The Accountant 2 star, who is going through a ‘nasty’ divorce from Jennifer Lopez, reportedly felt 'blessed' to spend the holiday with Garner and their kids. Sources say he appreciates being able to 'just be himself' around his ex-wife.

Ben Affleck spotted walking to Garner’s Thanksgiving dinner

After spending the day together in matching aprons and sharing warm moments, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner carried their Thanksgiving celebration into the evening. The actor reportedly joined his ex-wife and their three children — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — for a cozy dinner hosted at Garner’s Brentwood, California, home.

The 52-year-old was photographed walking to the gathering in a cream-colored button-down layered over a white undershirt, paired with blue jeans and two-toned high-top sneakers, according to PageSix.

Earlier in the day, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner teamed up with the Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles to help feed 2,000 people in need. The two looked relaxed and happy as they served meals, clearly enjoying the moment and each other's company.

Ben Affleck ‘feels blessed’

“Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her,” a source shared with PageSix, revealing the Batman star's deep sense of ease with his ex-wife, with whom he maintains a friendly relationship. The source also mentioned how ‘blessed’ he feels to be ‘finally himself’ as he navigates the ups and downs of life and his tumultuous divorce with Jennifer Lopez.

“Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids.” The source also pointed out that this isn't the first time the exes who were married for almost 10 years, have spent Thanksgiving together, emphasising their strong bond and friendly co-parenting relationship. “They’ll always be close because they share children together.”

Meanwhile, despite rumours that Jennifer Lopez might join her ex-husband and Jennifer Garner for Thanksgiving, the Atlas singer appeared to celebrate the holiday solo.

On Friday, she shared a picture on Instagram, wishing her followers a "beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving" and expressing her gratitude: "I am so incredibly grateful for all of you." Lopez wowed her fans by pairing a floral sweater with sleek jeans, her hair tied up in a chic ponytail that highlighted her elegant drop earrings. She showcased a perfectly roasted turkey on the table, adding a festive touch to the occasion.