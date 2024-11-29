Is Ben Affleck the Archie Andrews of Hollywood? X user explains why JLo is his Veronica, and Matt Damon Jughead

Ben Affleck has had a rollercoaster love life over the years. But at some level, it's all too familiar. An X user pointed out the uncanny similarities to the iconic comic book character of Archie Andrews. (Also Read: Ben Affleck appears cozy with Jennifer Garner on Thanksgiving, while Jennifer Lopez plans to have…) An X post compares Ben Affleck to Archie Andrews

Ben Affleck is Archie Andrews

The X user shared a publication's post in which Ben could be seen hugging ex-wife Jennifer Garner at their family's Thanksgiving lunch. The publication's caption stated, “Ben Affleck cozies up to ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Thanksgiving amid Jennifer Lopez divorce: ‘He’s very happy’.” The user, while reposting, wrote in their caption, “Constantly juggling a beautiful diva, a kindhearted girl-next-door, and a sexually tense male friendship… none of us could ever understand an archie comic the way he does.”

Who are his Betty, Veronica, and Jughead?

The “beautiful diva", aka Veronica Lodge from Archie Comics, is Ben's estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce from him a few months ago. They were married for a couple of years, after they rekindled their love in 2021, which came to be known as Bennifer 2.0. They first dated back in 2002, and even got engaged later that year. However, they called off the engagement and broke up two years later.

Jennifer Garner is the “kindhearted girl next door” or Betty Cooper in Ben's life. They began dating in 2004, got married in 2005, and divorced years later in 2018. They continue to co-parent three children—Violet Anne, Fin, and Samuel Garner. Latest reports suggest that Ben has been growing closer to Jennifer Garner again since his split from Jennifer Lopez.

The “sexually male tense friendship” or the Jughead Jones in the equation alludes to his BFF for decades, fellow actor Matt Damon. The two got their breakthrough in Hollywood with Gus Van Sant's 1997 film Good Will Hunting, which fetched both Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay. They continue to not only work together as actors, but also run a production house in Artists Equity. Ben will be next seen in The Accountant 2 and RIP.