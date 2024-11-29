Ben Affleck appears cozy with Jennifer Garner on Thanksgiving, while Jennifer Lopez plans to have…

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited this Thanksgiving, putting aside any past differences to lend a helping hand to those in need. The former lovebirds, known for their co-parenting efforts, were spotted volunteering at a Los Angeles charity serving Thanksgiving meals to the homeless. The united front of the duo comes shortly after Garner revealed the painful loss of her beloved dog, Birdie, and Affleck, ever supportive, reportedly adjusted his plans to be there for her during this emotional time. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted volunteering at a Los Angeles charity serving Thanksgiving meals to the homeless. (Pic- X)

Following his recent separation from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has been spending quality time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. The former couple reunited on November 28 in LA to volunteer at a Thanksgiving meal service in the city's Skid Row neighborhood.

In a heart-melting photo shared by The Midnight Mission, a charitable organisation dedicated to helping homeless individuals and families in Southern California, Affleck, and Garner wore matching aprons as they posed with the organization’s CEO, David Prentice.

"Today, we were honored to have Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner join us at The Midnight Mission for Thanksgiving," the Instagram post read. "Their kindness, warmth, and dedication brought immense joy to our Skid Row community." The Hollywood A-listers were reportedly joined by their kids for the day who volunteered for the service as well.

On the personal front, Garner has been dating businessman John Miller for a few years now, with plans for them to get married as well. Meanwhile, Affleck has been navigating the highs and lows of life after separating from his wife and former flame, Jennifer Lopez. The couple filed for divorce just two years into their marriage.

Jennifer Lopez’ Thanksgiving plans

A source revealed to InTouchWeekly that despite her divorce from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is determined not to let the pain affect her holiday spirit. The Jenny From the Block singer is reportedly planning a celebration filled with lavish gifts, big family gatherings, and home-cooked meals.

The insider shared that she aims to maintain a "friendly exes" relationship with Ben, treating him and his children like family. Hinting that they all might come up together for a blended family celebration, the insider added, “She has so much love for Ben and his kids, and her kids feel the same way, so she really wants to have a celebration with all of them together. She wants to prove that they can consciously uncouple and for her, that means having a special holiday celebration together.”

Ben Affleck ‘adjusted’ his Thanksgiving plans for Jennifer Garner

A source told RadarOnline that Ben Affleck was willing to rearrange his plans to support his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, during her time of grief. The 13 Going 30 actress is mourning the loss of her dog Birdie, which left her deeply distressed. “It's hard to know how to write this; it seems crazy, given the world, to mourn a pet, but as we've shared Birdie with you, it seems only fair to let you know of her passing," Garner wrote on Instagram earlier. “We were surprised to learn that not only was she very sick, but she was at the end of her life,” she added.

According to a source, Ben expressed his willingness to spend Thanksgiving with her and their children. "Jennifer's pain is deep and Ben has said he will be more than happy to spend time with her over Thanksgiving.” They added, "Jennifer leads a very healthy life that was always good for Ben during his battle for sobriety, and his friends believe he would do well to get back with her."