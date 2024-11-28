Inside Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez's 1st Thanksgiving apart since divorce filing

The Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting dream team of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon is busy filming their upcoming movie RIP in Los Angeles, as per sightings earlier this week. Despite being served with a year full of personal turmoil after calling it quits with ex Jennifer Lopez, The Air star now appears to be in “a good place” working with his best pal. Contrary to his usually commented upon “grumpy” demeanour, on-set sources are now suggesting that Affleck is looking “great” and chirpier than usual immersing himself creatively and as a producer alongside Damon on their new crime thriller. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend a premiere for the film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story in Los Angeles in February, 2024. (REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

With holiday hours on the horizon, Affleck has expectedly taken off work to celebrate Thanksgiving with his children. This marks his first big family-focussed festivities since JLo filed for divorce. The pair shared a marriage of less than two years after rekindling their relationship and tying the knot in 2022.

Regardless of what clashing sources from the exes’ sides have to say, a particular insider pushed the idea of Ben returning to his “family man” roots thanks to his decades-old JLo romance. According to PEOPLE, a source spoke on behalf of the former couple whose lives (and their respective families) will presumably remain entangled for better or worse. “Family is very important to both of them, and together they were family people – and the connection doesn’t end.”

Ben Affleck's Thanksgiving 2024 plans

To follow up on those words, a source reiterated in a November 27 PEOPLE report that Affleck is “very happy with life. He enjoys working. He’ll spend Thanksgiving with his kids.”

The Oscar winner shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, soon to be 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. His eldest daughter has also reportedly returned home from college to spend time with her family. The latest report of The Accountant star reuniting with his kids for the turkey holiday came hot on the heels of the Elektra actress announcing their family dog Birdie’s passing on Wednesday.

What Jennifer Lopez's Thanksgiving will look like

As for Lopez’s Thanksgiving plans, the tabloid revealed earlier this month that her eponymously titled skincare line, JLo Beauty, is rolling out six new holiday sets for the gift-giving season. Despite charting on separate paths, the Gigli co-stars will be indulging in the same family agenda this holiday season.

“It was a pretty intense year for me and I'm most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast,” said the “On the Floor” songstress.

Jen is also expected to reunite with her sisters this time of the year: “The holidays are such a special time for us and they've always been since I was a little girl. And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories.”