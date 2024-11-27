Court rules in Angelina Jolie's favour as Brad Pitt forced to produce evidence of ‘years of cover-up’ concerning abuse

A week ago, Brad Pitt scored a legal win, with a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruling in favour of his and Angelina Jolie’s French winery case, which was moving to trial. Although the Maria star’s attempts to have the case tossed were snubbed, a Monday ruling has worked out in her favour, after all. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal tussle over their French winery is headed to trial.(AFP)

On November 25, a judge reportedly urged Pitt to “produce documents and communications” that are believed to have covered up alleged domestic violence against Jolie and their children. Jolie’s “gratified” attorney, Paul Murphy, told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 26, that the “crucial evidence” the F1 actor has allegedly strove to conceal for years “concerning abuse, lies to authorities and years of cover-up” will now be a central focus on the Chateau Miraval case moving forward.

The documents being demanded by Judge Lia Martin supposedly back Jolie’s allegations against Pitt that he compelled her to sign a nondisclosure agreement preventing her from speaking about the alleged abuse so she could sell her winery share to her ex-husband.

Brad Pitt's alleged domestic violence harming Angelina Jolie and kids still central to their winery case

Jolie previously closed the legal chapter on the infamous 2016 plane incident by dropping the lawsuit against the Department of Justice and the FBI over the release of documents surrounding the incident. However, her attorney reiterated that Brad’s “actions (that) harmed Angelina and their children” are still very much relevant to the ongoing case tied to their grand estate.

While speaking on behalf of his client, Murphy emphasised that Jolie and the children want the legal turmoil enveloping their family to end. “Mr Pitt should focus on healing their family, not pursuing lawsuits,” he reiterated a previously quoted sentiment, claiming that the Salt actress “never wanted any of this.”

Jolie’s lawyer pushed that even though “she never pressed charges, she left all their properties, and she is the one who tried to sell him the business in the first place,” her ex continues to demand more despite having “at all times controlled Miraval and the winery.”

Despite not wanting to be part of such a messy legal battle, Angelina intends to “defend herself in court.” To do that, she is ready to present the necessary evidence demonstrating “that Pitt’s allegations are demonstrably false.”

Brad Pitt source downplays the new ruling

In response to the latest ruling, a source close to Brad called it “mostly irrelevant” as the Troy actor has “provided so much information already.”

This particular case drove another wedge between the formerly estranged couple, who share six children, when Pitt accused Jolie of illegally selling her shares of the winery. They have been battling this issue since early 2022.