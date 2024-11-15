Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s winery war heads to trial; winner won’t be announced until…

Hollywood's bitterest divorce saga, between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is set to drag on even further as their legal battle over the French winery, Château Miraval, heads to trial. The long-running feud, marked by allegations and counter-allegations from the former couple, will now see both stars facing depositions that could potentially unveil more intimate details of their relationship. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for over 12 years. (Image Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)(Shutterstock)

While Pitt aims to undo Jolie’s sale of her shares to Stoli, arguing it violated their right of first refusal agreement, Jolie has countered with claims of alleged past misconduct.

Brangelina's case to drag till 2026

Eight years and counting, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s fight over Château Miraval just won’t let up. Despite each moving forward in their personal lives, the exes are still locked in a bitter battle over the French winery, with Pitt recently scoring a legal win that’s pushing the case to trial. According to insiders speaking to Page Six, depositions are coming up, and this grudge match could even drag on until 2026. “Eventually, Angie and Brad will have to sit for depositions,” one source shared, adding, “There’s no way out now as they move closer to trial.”

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie ‘War of the Rose’ update

This month, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed Angelina Jolie’s efforts to have the case thrown out, clearing the path for the legal battle to continue. While the case is moving forward, the Stoli Group, which purchased Jolie’s shares, is also attempting to have the lawsuit dismissed, with a hearing set for March.

According to InTouch Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie sold her stake in their French winery, Château Miraval, for $54.4 million but backed out “feigning concern over the terms of a proposed non-disparagement agreement in connection with the deal.”

However, Pitt's legal team alleges the real reason was a secret deal with the Stoli Group, a Russian company. Pitt claims he was unaware of these negotiations.

Following that, a trial date could be set for April. However, due to the complexity of the case, it’s possible the dispute won’t reach a courtroom until 2026.

What is the lawsuit about?

The fight in court is all about a $500 million piece of property that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie each had half of when they were married. But things got messy after Jolie decided to split up in 2016. She sold her shares to a Russian company without informing Pitt, a move that allegedly violated a prior agreement granting Pitt the right of first refusal. Pitt's legal team claims that Jolie’s actions were driven by personal animosity and a desire to financially hurt him.

In response, Jolie countered with accusations, revealing intimate details about their relationship in legal filings. She claimed that she did not sell to Pitt because he insisted she sign a restrictive non-disclosure agreement covering alleged past misdeeds, and that he demanded access to her previous NDAs. Additionally, Angelina's Nouvel sued Brad for $350 million, alleging misuse of the winery's assets.