Ryan Lizza blasts ex Olivia Nuzzi, star reporter in RFK Jr scandal as ‘shameless liar’

Ryan Lizza has accused his ex-fiancee Olivia Nuzzi of “shamelessly” using litigation as a PR stunt. The former power couple from DC fell apart after the latter's digital affair and “incredible” FaceTime sex with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was sensationally exposed in September. However, she filed for a restraining order against Lizza, claiming that he had tried to blackmail her into staying with him. Now the Politico writer has called her a “liar” after she dropped the case against him. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi had 'incredible' FaceTime sex, according to a Page Six report

Olivia Nuzzi dubbed ‘shameless’ and ‘liar’ by ex Ryan Lizza

In the wake of Nuzzi's digital affair with the Kennedy scion and her restraining order against him, Lizza claimed in his rebuttal last month that the ex-New York Magazine writer had entered a “toxic,” “unhealthy,” “stupid,” “psychotic,” “crazy,” “indefensible” relationship with “sex addict” Kennedy, who told her he wanted to “possess,” “control,” and “impregnate” her,” per Daily Beast.

But last week, Nuzzi withdrew the protective order she filed against Lizza as she had “no interest in fighting a public relations battle,” according to her attorney. The lawyer further claimed that Nuzzi had “concluded she will garner the greatest protection by disengaging from this process,” adding that she fears for her “physical safety and well-being.”

Lizza fumed at these claims, claiming that Nuzzi “shamelessly [used] litigation with false and defamatory allegations as a public relations strategy.” “On the eve of a [court hearing to make the order permanent] at which she knew her lies would be exposed, she has taken the only course available to her and withdrawn her fabricated claims,” the Politico writer added.

“Olivia lied to me for almost a year. She lied to her editors. She lied to her readers. She lied to her colleagues. She lied to reporters. And she lied to the judge in this case. I said I would defend myself against her lies vigorously and successfully, and I am fully prepared to do so. But for now, I’m pleased this matter is closed,” Lizza concluded.