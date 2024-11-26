Angelina Jolie's ‘very private’ twins were the spitting image of their parents in a rare LA sighting

The 16-year-old Jolie-Pitt twins, Knox and Vivienne, were recently pictured spending quality time together while running some errands in Los Angeles. Keeping it casual, the teens reportedly picked up groceries at Lazy Acres in Los Feliz. Their rare outing comes days after Knox accompanied his mother, Angelina Jolie, at the 2024 Governor's Awards. Knox Jolie-Pitt (left) at the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on Nov. 17, 2024, in California. Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie (right) attend the opening night of "The Outsiders" on April 11, 2024 in New York City.(via Getty)

Both he and Vivienne have, in one way or another, displayed their wholehearted commitment to their mom. While the former made headlines for making his first red carpet appearance alongside his mom in years, the latter has been working with the Maria star in the entertainment industry. They previously collaborated for the Broadway production of “The Outsiders.”

Even though Knox’s recent public sightings, some dating back months, have reflected him standing by his mother as her messy legal woes endlessly pit her against her ex, Brad Pitt, many have repeatedly pointed out the 16-year-old’s resemblance to his dad. The visible similarity is much credited to Knox's shaved head resembling the looks of a young Brad. Not much is known about his relationship with Pitt.

When previously asked whether her kids would follow in her footsteps and become actors down the line, Angelia told E! News, “I think they’re especially shy, very private people.” She doubled down on how “they want to be private.”

Where does the Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt family stand?

Media reports this year have particularly reflected Angelina and Brad’s six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, ostensibly being on the former’s side, especially since they live with her. In a recent People interaction, a source close to the F1 actor said that the kids have not spent “extensive time” with Pitt’s side of the family. Insiders have also accused the Hollywood diva of using outings with her children to "get under her ex-husband's skin.” The former couple is scheduled to clash in court next year as their long-running is now headed to trial.

Responding to those claims, a different source close to Jolie defended her, saying, ‘Angelina has not blocked any communications or relationships; rather, she encourages them to be in touch with their grandparents. The kids send cards and gifts to their grandparents every year for their birthdays and Christmas.”

The insider also added that the Salt actress is “actively moving beyond the past” by focussing on her “family, work and the future.”

The family dynamics of Mr and Mrs Smith co-stars are purportedly severely fractured. Since they finalised their divorce in 2017, the Troy actor has been estranged from the family. Additionally, Jolie is supposedly “not on good terms” with her father, Jon Voight. Nevertheless, he told TMZ that he was very proud of her because of “the way she really tries to encourage each of the kids to really be what they want to be.”