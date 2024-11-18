Angelina Jolie's son Knox looks handsome, makes rare appearance at Governors Awards as her +1: Pics

Actor Angelina Jolie has the perfect plus one for the 2024 Governor's Awards at Dolby Theatre in California on Sunday night. She was joined on the red carpet by her 16-year-old son Knox Jolie-Pitt. Knox is Angelina and Brad Pitt's youngest son and is rarely seen in public. (Also read: Angelina Jolie is 'ready to date again' after messy divorce with Brad Pitt, wants to be 'wooed and courted': Report) Knox Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17 in Hollywood, California.(Getty Images via AFP)

Angelina and Knox on red carpet

For the event, Angelina wore a golden dress with diamond necklace. She held Knox's arm, who was wearing a black tuxedo and looking handsome with a sweet smile for the photographers.

Fans were in awe of Knox's good looks. One person wrote on Twitter, “Kid looks like he wants to look like his mom and dad at the same time lol.” Another said, “Her twin. Shiloh and Knox are her twins. Copy and paste. I love that.” A person said, “He looks so similar to her brother.” A comment read, “They really made beautiful babies, half half it is.”

Knox is one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six kids. He also has a twin, sister Vivienne. They are Brad and Angie's youngest kids.

Brad and Angelina have three adopted kids, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 23; Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 19; Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 20. Their biological kids are Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, 18; Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, 16; and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, 16. The couple got married in 2014 and split up two years later.

Angelina Jolie, left, and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt arrive at the 15th Governors Awards.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

About Governor's Awards

Many of Hollywood’s biggest stars are set to gather in Los Angeles Sunday night for the annual Governors Awards.

The event, put on by the film academy’s board of governors, was honouring the late Quincy Jones, James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, filmmaker Richard Curtis and casting director Juliet Taylor. It's also a de-facto campaign stop for Oscar hopefuls as awards season gets underway.

The Governors Awards are often an emotional affair. With no television cameras or band there to play you off during a speech, it’s a night where friends and colleagues get to pay tribute to that year’s honorary Oscar recipients, many of whom are later in life. But this 15th event took on an added sadness when Jones earlier this month. There are still plans to honor Jones on Sunday with a tribute to his life, work and legacy.