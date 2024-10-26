Brad Pitt employs ex-wife Angelina Jolie's 'haters' to campaign against her film Maria's Oscars chances: Report

As the feud between actors and ex-spouses Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie gets uglier, the boundaries between personal and professional are blurring. If a new report is to be believed, Brad Pitt has now sought the help of his other ex, Jennifer Aniston, to campaign against Angelina's film Maria at the Oscars 2025. (Also read: Angelina Jolie's financial troubles? Fuels 'broke' rumours after selling vintage Ferrari) Brad Pitt is reportedly campaigning against ex Angelina Jolie's film Maria

Maria is a biopic of singer Maria Callas. The film recently had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, and Angelina's performance was praised. There is already buzz about the actor's chances at the Oscars next year as a frontrunner for Best Actress. Netflix, where the film will eventually be released later this year, is said to be launching a big Oscars campaign for it.

The campaign against Maria

Not if Brad has his say, though. An In Touch Weekly report claims that Brad and Jennifer Aniston have been recruiting people from Hollywood who don't like Angelina to deny Maria at the prestigious awards. “Angie has some powerful friends too, but it’s Jen’s group that has been proven to be able to steer the course of the nomination process, which is exactly what they did two years ago," the report quotes a source, adding, “Making peace with these people isn’t an option, and it’s not how Angelina does things. It’s an extremely stressful position for Angie to be in, even more challenging than the transformation she made into Maria Callas to get into this position in the first place.”

The report quotes another source as saying that even though Angelina is trying to campaign for the film through her social circle, it may be a losing battle. “You’d hope for Angie’s sake, after all she put herself through to make Maria, that she could neutralize this threat but Jen’s social network is incredibly powerful, it’s tightly knit, and it’s full of A-listers,” says the source.

All about Maria

Directed by Pablo Larraín, Maria is a psychological drama that is the third in the filmmaker's trilogy of 20th-century iconic women, succeeding Jackie (2016) and Spencer (2021). The film stars Angelina and chronicles the final years of the opera singer's life in the 1970s. Maria also stars Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. It will begin streaming on Netflix on December 11.