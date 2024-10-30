Angelina Jolie is 'ready to date again' after messy divorce with Brad Pitt, wants to be 'wooed and courted': Report

There have been rumours that actor Angelina Jolie is dating rapper Akala. For weeks, they have been seen together, and reports have also claimed that they spent some time together at her hotel suite in London recently. However, if a new report is to be believed, the two may not be 'an item', but Angelina is well and truly 'ready to date again'. (Also read: Angelina Jolie says, ‘I’m imperfect’ and feels ‘loneliness’ relating to Maria Callas) Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of her film Maria at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood on October 26. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

Angelina ready to date again

A new report by In Touch Weekly quotes a source close to the actor, saying, “Angie is ready to date again, although it’s unknown if she and Akala are really an item. Whoever she dates next will have to adhere to her rules, though.”

When asked what rules Angelina has in mind for her future beau, the source told the publication, “The kids come first. She also wants to be wooed. Angie has been through a lot since she filed for divorce from Brad [Pitt]. She doesn’t want to jump into anything; she wants to be courted and won over.”

Angelina Jolie has six kids - aged 16-23 -three of whom the actor adopted before she married Brad Pitt. Angelina and Brad began dating after meeting on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2005. The couple married in 2014 but separated two years later. Their divorce was finalised in 2019. But the two have been embroiled in a legal battle over claims of verbal and physical abuse and a property dispute.

Angelina Jolie's film comeback

Angelina recently made a triumphant return to films this year with Maria, the biopic of opera singer Maria Callas. Directed by Pablo Larraín, the film premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in August and received positive reviews. Angelina's performance as Maria has been praised, and the actor is being considered a frontrunner for the Oscars this year. The film will have a limited release in theatres in November before releasing on Netflix on December 11.