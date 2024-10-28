Angelina Jolie says, ‘I’m imperfect’ and feels ‘loneliness’ relating to Maria Callas

At the AFI Fest premiere of her new film Maria, Angelina Jolie opened up about her deep connection to the legendary opera singer Maria Callas, whom she portrays in her new film. Jolie shared her thoughts on “certain loneliness” that comes from dedication and hard work. The actress embroiled in a legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt for years acknowledged her own imperfections while emphasising the importance of relentless effort. US actress Angelina Jolie attends AFI Fest "Maria" premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood on October 26, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

Angelina Jolie opens up about ‘loneliness and imperfections’

Speaking to PEOPLE at Hollywood’s AFI Fest premiere, the Oscar winner shared she doesn’t want to “speak too much about it because it’s too personal, but there’s definitely a loneliness and a work ethic.” Drawing parallels to legendary Maria Callas she added, “I may be many things, but I'm a very hard worker, right?”

"I'm an imperfect person, but I work very hard and she does,” she continued further. Bringing attention to their shared identity as dedicated performers, she admitted, “We’re probably both pretty hard on ourselves.” The emotional depth of her role in Maria was on full display in August when Jolie received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. The heartfelt response moved her to tears.

What is Maria about?

Angelina Jolie transforms into the legendary Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín's upcoming film, Maria. The biographical drama revolves around the famous American Greek singer, who found peace in Paris after having a wild and successful career on stage. It explores the later years of Callas' life which tragically ended with a heart attack in Paris in 1977 at the age of 53.

"I’m so happy to be here tonight. And I’m so happy to share this stage with these extremely talented, wonderful people and my dear friends,” Jolie said during the event according to People. “I hope you see in this film how much we really care for the people whose lives we’re sharing with you and how much they also loved art.”

When and where to watch Maria

Maria, starring Angelina Jolie, Alba Rohrwacher, Pierfrancesco Favino, and Valeria Golino, will debut in select theaters on Nov. 27. The film’s digital rights have been secured by Netflix, which will stream it on Dec. 11. It previously had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29.