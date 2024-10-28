Jennifer Lopez oozes glam on dinner night with male singer and her twins, Emme and Max

Jennifer Lopez turned heads and dropped jaws at dinner in Los Angeles, where she oozed glam alongside her stylish trio. Slipping into a beautiful blush pink slip dress, the popstar was seen out and about with American singer and vocal coach Stevie Mackey and her twins Emme and Max. This comes after the singer vowed to live her life to the ‘fullest and without regrets’ after her recent split with ex-husband Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez attends the Road to the Golden Globes Party during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival a(Getty Images via AFP)

JLo steps out for a glam dinner outing

Jennifer Lopez is hitting her old glam time again, showing off one amazing outfit after another! The "Jenny From the Block" singer was all smiles after a refreshing dinner catch-up at Arden in Los Angeles right after the AFI Fest 2024. Looking stunning in a pink slip dress, topped off with a fancy Erdem collared coat that reportedly cost $7,095, according to PageSix, featuring some intricate and fancy embroidery, she sealed the look with a silver Paris Texas Lidia Mules for $417 and a matching clutch in her hand.

J.Lo’s full glam was on display with a sultry smokey eye, bronzed cheeks, and a glossy nude lip, while her golden blonde locks flowed in a sleek blowout with soft waves and a stylish middle part.

Jennifer Lopez hangs out with Stevie Mackey

Joining her for the evening was American singer and renowned vocal coach Stevie Mackey, celebrated for his work on NBC's The Voice for over ten seasons. He has also mentored Jennifer Lopez, providing coaching for her It’s My Party tour. Many know Mackey as a backing vocalist who began his career performing alongside music legends such as Lalah Hathaway, Whitney Houston, and Michael Jackson. Staying on trend, he opted for an all-black outfit including a dark button-up shirt and matching slacks.

The night out comes right after Lopez shared stunning photos from her red carpet appearance at the AFI Fest while promoting her upcoming film, Unstoppable. Lopez’s kids Max and Emme also sported a relaxed look rocking monochromes for the night.

Jennifer Lopez ‘ready to move on’

Multiple Hollywood insiders have revealed that Jennifer Lopez is focusing on the positives while confidently preparing to move on. A recent report from Radar highlighted that the Atlas star is auditioning younger men who will ultimately “have to sign an NDA” as she embarks on her revenge dating plans to rattle her ex, Ben Affleck, all while striving to feel fabulous, sexy, and desirable again. “Her ego needs a serious reboot, and being with younger guys is great medicine because they will fawn over her and make her feel sexy and desirable again,” an insider told Radar.

On the other hand, Ben is also believed to be open to dating and is likely looking for someone who prioritises sobriety, given his own struggles with addiction and alcohol.