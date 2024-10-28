Obama sisters Sasha and Malia go wild in the West for Billie Eilish's star-studded Halloween bash

Sasha and Malia Obama brought some much-needed Wild West flair to Billie Eilish’s exclusive Halloween bash in Hollywood, turning heads with bold, cowboy-inspired looks that rocked the night’s theme with style. Dressed to impress, the former first daughters didn't hold back, flaunting a mix of rugged charm and bold accessories. The girls were joined by other A-listers like model Kaia Gerber, rapper The Kid LAROI, Eilish’s brother, and so on. Former US President Barack Obama with daughters Sasha and Malia.(NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Sasha and Malia Obama attend Billie Eilish's party

The Obama girls, who normally keep a low profile, were spotted out and about as they left the party at Bird Streets nightclub. Both were dressed to the nines. Malia, 26, brought major "Yeehaw" energy, strutting in thigh-high black leather boots. Paired with a distressed denim mini-skirt and a classic white tank, her look was the perfect blend of laid-back and stylish. She even had a bold faux snake draped across her shoulders, giving "cowgirl" a fresh twist. With a temporary barbed-wire tattoo circling her upper arm and a black cowboy hat perfectly perched on her auburn waves, Malia’s outfit had a rebellious edge. And the white bandage on her hand?

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Sasha draped herself in a flowing black leather coat. Beneath the coat, she paired a baby blue cropped tee with tan-striped mini shorts and a black belt accentuating her waist. A layered brown vest peeked out from under her coat, giving the look a hint of rustic flair. Slouchy heeled boots gave her outfit a lift, while a light brown bag with silver detailing added just the right pop of Western charm. The sisters wore their dark hair down in loose waves, nailing that relaxed, natural vibe, and kept their makeup fresh and dewy, perfectly matching the laid-back, stylish energy of the night.

Billie Eilish’s Halloween bash

It’s officially Halloween season, and stars are going all out to host the most exciting parties! Billie Eilish’s bash featured stars like Kiernan Shipka, The Kid LAROI, Eilish’s brother Finneas, and his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski, among others, according to Just Jared.

Kaia Gerber kept things interesting at the Halloween party by wearing a stylish black blazer that made everyone wonder what her whole costume was like. A quick peek showed off a navy pleated skirt and a tie, suggesting she had a fancier outfit hidden underneath. But the cool blazer was the show's star, leaving the rest of her outfit up to guesswork. She finished off the look with black riding boots and a timeless black Celine bag.

The Hit Me Hard & Soft singer, hosted a party in Hollywood, California on Saturday night, October 26th. Currently in Los Angeles during a break from her highly successful Tour, the Oscar winner is set to resume the tour in Atlanta on November 2nd.