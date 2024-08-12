 The voice of Pokémon's Misty and Jessie, Rachael Lillis, passes away at 46 - Hindustan Times
The voice of Pokémon's Misty and Jessie, Rachael Lillis, passes away at 46

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Aug 12, 2024 09:11 PM IST

Pokémon voice actor Rachael Lillis, famous for Misty and Jessie, has passed away.

Anime World is mourning for their beloved Pokémon voice actor Rachael Lilli's passing news.

Rachael Lillis dies at 46(IMDB)
Rachael Lillis dies at 46(IMDB)

Lillis, known for her iconic roles as Misty and Jessie in the popular Pokémon television series, has passed away.

Her er colleague and friend Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ash Ketchum and his mother Delia in the anime for its first eight seasons, was the one to announce the news.

Taylor took to social media to pay tribute to Lillis, saying, “We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills. #RachaelLillis”

{This is developing news; please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

