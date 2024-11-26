Menendez Brothers' elderly family members mobbed outside court as resentencing delayed; security options mulled over

Menendez brothers’ first court hearing was scheduled for Monday, November 25. Although the siblings are positively eyeing a reduced sentence after being convicted of their parents, Kitty and Jose’s murder in 1989, they will not be out of prison this Thanksgiving. Erik and Lyle Menendez were initially hoping to be released by late November so that they could celebrate the holiday with their elderly family members, for who this could possibly the last time they get to indulge in the festive cheers. Erik Menendez (R) and brother Lyle listen to court proceedings during a May 17, 1991, appearance in the case of the shotgun murder of their wealthy parents in August 1989.(Reuters / Lee Celano)

The convicted duo’s elderly aunts, Teresita “Terry” Baralt, 85, and Joan Andersen VanderMolen, 92, were in attendance at the historic Monday hearing that only only a few journalists and 16 public members to enter via lottery. Additionally, only a handful of police officers were stationed outside the Van Nuys Courthouse. Other than that, no security provisions were in place to hold back the crowd of people attempting to approach the old relatives.

Holding the hand of Teresita Baralt, the sister of Jose Menendez, attorney Mark Geragos, left, talks to Joan Andersen VanderMolen, center right, Erik and Lyle Menendez's aunt, during a news conference after a hearing in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.(AP / Jae C. Hong)

Menendez brothers' elderly family members mobbed outside courthouse

As per The US Sun, VanderMolen (their mother's sister) addressed the public eventually, saying, “I do want them home. They never should have been in such situations.” eventually, the family members got stuck in a difficult situation as the crowd, including “paparazzi style” content creators, mobbed the elderly relatives. Although they were escorted away from the area, Holly Baird, a spokesperson for the Menendez brothers’ lawyer Mark Geragos, told The Sun how much the “lack of professionalism” at the scene troubled them.

She also revealed how that they were consequently considering hiring security to counter any arising “scary” scenes like the one at the previous Downtown Los Angeles press conference. Expressing their disappointment in how content creators dealt with the situation despite the presence of elderly family members, Baird added, “The courts aren’t going to help us because it’s not their job, so we might need to hire our own security guards.”

Erik and Lyle were originally set to appear virtually but a technical glitch merely allowed audio connection with them after more than 20 minutes of hindrances.

According to Fox News, two dozen relatives are on the brothers' side. However, Kitty and VanderMolen's brother, Milton Andersen, is opposed to their release as he believes that molestation claims against the late Menendez parents are “made up” and “false.”

Defense attorney Mark Geragos (L) holds up his hand as Joan VanderMolen (sister of Kitty Menendez) speaks to the media, outside the Van Nuys West Courthouse after a status hearing on the murder conviction of Lyle and Erik Menendez on November 25, 2024, in Van Nuys, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. (AFP / Robyn Beck)

Menendez Brothers' resentencing delayed

As the Menendez brothers, Erik and Lyle, remain behind bars at the Richard J Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego, California, their freedom bid has hit another snag after California Judge Michael Jesic delayed their anticipated resentencing hearing. The rescheduled hearing for the siblings serving life without parole has reportedly been pushed back to January instead of the previously scheduled December 11 date “out of respect for the new administration.” Outgoing Los Angeles Attorney George Gascon had recommended reducing their sentences but then lost to independent candidate Nathan Hochman. The DA-elect takes office on December 2 and has already said that he would review the case before making any decisions.

Judge Jesic has set January 30 as the hearing’s new date. Filings to change the date again are due by January 17.

New reports

Despite the growing support on the brothers’ side, the blockbuster case recently witnessed a bombshell development. The older Menendez brother, Lyle, has been married twice – first to Anna Eriksson and then Rebecca Sneed. He is now reportedly in a relationship with a 21-year-old British student named Milly Bucksey.

Sneed and the elder Menendez have since separated, but the exes “remain best freinds and family.” As per E!News, Lyle's former wife clarified that their breakup has “NOT” been caused by a “cheating scandal,” rather she continues to run his Facebook pages and is “forever committed to the enduring fight for Lyle and Erik’s freedom.”