Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh gets the green signal to drop ‘Pitt’ from her name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie, has been granted permission to change her last name legally. Her petition to drop her father’s surname was delayed due to an incomplete background check. Shiloh Jolie Officially drops 'Pitt' fro her name.(AFP)

Angelina and Brad share six kids–Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15.

Shiloh legally drops father’s last name

Shiloh was born Shiloh Nouvel Jollie-Pitt but will now legally go by Shiloh Jolie as her petition to drop her father’s last name got approved. She first filed the petition in May when she turned 18 years old. The petition was approved on Monday, August 19 which was a rescheduled date after a complete background check.

Shiloh’s lawyer, Peter Levine, at that time, informed, “Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date.”After filing the petition in May, the process continued in July according to California’s name change which required her to publish an announcement in the Los Angeles Times stating she was changing her name to Shiloh Jolie.

The California law for name change states that the individual the legal forms must be published in a newspaper for one month before a judge approves the petition to change name. After publication, the request will appear in the legal notice section of the newspaper.

Brad Pitt was ‘aware’ of his daughter’s petition

Shortly after the teenager filed the petition, a source close to Brad told the actor was “aware” of the petition. The source said, “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them," as reported by People. Shiloh joined her siblings who continued the actor from their lives recently.