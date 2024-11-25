Angelina Jolie spotted alone at Torino Film Festival after being accused of ‘using’ kids to 'get under Brad Pitt's skin'

Angelina Jolie was spotted alone on the red carpet after she was accused of dragging her children to entice Brad Pitt amid their long legal battle. The news comes after the actor recently attended the Governor Awards with her son Knox who fans believed resembled his father a lot. It was also alleged that Jolie brought the 16-year-old as a means of “getting under Brad’s skin”. Pitt and Jolie share six children: Maddox, Zahara, and Pax, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Angelina Jolie appeared alone at the Torino Film Festival following accusations of using her son Knox to provoke ex-husband Brad Pitt amid their ongoing legal battle. (Matteo Secci/LaPresse via AP)(AP)

Jolie appears alone at an event

Following the appearance with Knox, she made rare comments about motherhood. She also faced backlash for bringing her son to the event as Pitt found Knox’s appearance at the event “odd”. It seems the backlash took a swing at Jolie as she made a solo entrance at the Torino Film Festival where she promoted her directorial, Without Blood, as reported by Dail Express US.

A source revealed that Pitt found the time of bringing his son to the event “odd” as he just scored a win in their long battle over their French Winery, Chateau Miraval. The source told the news outlet, “Brad only gets to see his children when they walk on the carpet with their mom and the timing of this could not be any more suspicious considering it was just decided that he and Angie are headed to trial.”

Does Jolie drive a wedge between Pitt and their kids?

The source alleged, “She is trying to get under his skin after his recent win and using Knox to do so is odd. Knox wants nothing to do with Hollywood and has no communication with Brad.” They added, “Of course, it bothers him that Angelina has turned them against him. She did this while they were all young and they didn’t even get a chance to make up their minds about him.”

Pitt and Jolie went their separate ways in 2016 after dating for over a decade and two years of marriage.