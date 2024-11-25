Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke spotted with DJ Bassi Fox in late-night London outing

Emilia Clarke, the beloved Game of Thrones star, was spotted enjoying a night out in London with DJ Bassi Fox, TMZ reports. The actress was seen strolling through the streets of Shoreditch with the musician, looking relaxed and happy. With Emilia keeping a low profile since her 2019 split from Charlie McDowell, this night out marks a rare public appearance for the actress, who has been busy with new projects since the end of Game of Thrones. Emilia Clarke at the ceremony. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emilia Clarke hits London with Bassi Fox

The notoriously private actress was photographed sharing hugs and kisses with friends before hopping into a car alongside DJ and music producer Bassi Fox, who is gaining recognition for his unique blend of electronic and dance music.

Also read: Bishop TD Jakes suffers medical emergency during live sermon: Know his Diddy connection

While it's unclear whether their relationship is anything more than friendship, they certainly seemed to enjoy each other's company. Both were dressed in baggy black winter clothes, smiling as they left the restaurant Brat in London’s vibrant Shoreditch neighborhood. Laughing and chatting, they made their way down the street, with Emilia holding a brown bag and Bassi carrying a bag. It's unclear where the pair was headed to.

Emilia Clarke has had a few high-profile relationships in the past. She was rumored to be involved with her "Game of Thrones" co-star Jason Momoa, and she briefly dated Seth MacFarlane the creator of Family Guy, American Dad, Ted and The Orville. In 2018, she was linked to film director Charlie McDowell, but their relationship didn't last long. As of 2024, there have been no reports of Clarke dating anyone new.

Emilia Clarke’s recent work and movies

After her breakout role as Daenerys Targaryen, the iconic "Mother of Dragons" in the globally popular HBO series Game of Thrones (2011-2019), Emilia Clarke went on to explore a variety of roles across different genres. She starred as Sarah Connor in Terminator Genisys (2015), joining the legendary Terminator action series, and later entered the Star Wars universe as Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

Also read: Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban consider ‘leaving America’ after suffering...

Clarke also debuted in the world of romantic comedies like Last Christmas (2019), where she played Kate, an aspiring singer working as an elf in a retail store. Her other projects include Above Suspicion, Secret Invasion (2023), where she portrays G'iah in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and The Pod Generation (2023), a sci-fi film about artificial intelligence.