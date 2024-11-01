Game of Thrones spinoff film to take franchise to big screen: Reports

It seems that the dragons of Westeros may finally be coming to the big screen. If recent reports are to be believed, at least one film set in the Game of Thrones universe is in the work. The catch is that the film is said to be in ‘very early stages of development’, trade outlets The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported Thursday. (Also read: HBO releases first teaser for Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Watch) Emilia Clarke in a still from Game of Thrones.

All about the Game of Thrones film

Game of Thrones, spawned from the writings of George R.R. Martin, became a global cultural phenomenon upon its premiere in 2011. But while Martin and Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have discussed potential movies based on the universe in the past, parent company Warner Bros Discovery has been opposed to bringing the franchise to theaters.

The Hollywood Reporter suggested Thursday that recent leadership changes at the studio, and the success of franchises that have hopped between big and small screens such as The Batman, Dune, and the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, may have finally prompted a change.

Warner Bros "has been quietly developing at least one film" set in the Thrones universe, it reported. Deadline said there have been only "preliminary discussions," and no stars are yet attached to the proposed movie. "We have no comment on this," a Warner spokeswoman told AFP.

The Game of Thrones phenomenon

The original HBO Game of Thrones television topped the ratings and also garnered critical acclaim during its eight-season run from 2011-2019, garnering huge audiences and a record 59 Emmys.

Based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, the hit show was about violent, feuding noble families on the fictitious continent of Westeros. Game of Thrones ended in 2019 after a disappointing final season that polarised fans and critics.

However, it has already spawned a TV spinoff, House of the Dragon, with more small-screen adaptations confirmed to be in the works. House of the Dragon season 2 recently premiered on HBO internationally and on JioCinema in India.