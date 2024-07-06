The Batman spin-off series Arkham Asylum, shelved infinitely by Max: Here's why

The much anticipated The Batman spin-off, Arkham Asylum, has reportedly been shelved by Max after four years of rocky development. The show was set to have a horror approach to bring out the madness and fear the infamous asylum of Gotham City is known for. However, after four years of going through a rough patch, the show has been shelved infinitely. The show was connected to Matt Reeve’s The Batman. The Batman spin off, Arkham Asylum, shelved infinitely.

Also Read: Ben Affleck is going through ‘a very dark moment’, and now he is on the ‘verge of breakdown’

The Batman spin-off shelved infinitely

The Arkham Asylum series was first announced in July 2020 in a new series by Matt Reeves which would focus on the inner workings of the Gotham City’s Police Department. However, in an exclusive report by Variety, Antonio Compos’s version will not proceed as previously planned.

Compos was onboarded for the role of writer and showrunner for the series. Terrence Winter was roped in as the writer and executive of the show in the initial stages but left the project in November 2020 due to creative differences. He was followed by Joe Barton but he left the collaboration with Warner Bros soon after as well.

In an interview with Reeves in 2022, he described the show as a “horror movie or a haunted house that is Arkham.” However soon after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC studios and announced the launch of rebooted versions of films and television shows in the universe. Gunn also posted several social media posts to confirm the production of the series with the only difference being that it will be not set in the same world as The Batman movie.

Also Read: Emma Roberts breaks silence on why she hasn't worked with aunt Julia Roberts; ‘never been the right thing

Will the show be revived?

While the spin-off has been shelved with no infinite date of production or release, there is a probability that the show will be released in future. Max has had a history of releasing shows that were shelved. So fans can expect that the show will be renewed, hopefully, in the near future.

However, the DCU is not dead yet, fans can look forward to upcoming projects of DCU. Batman fans can look forward to The Penguins series starring Colin Ferrell as the supervillain Penguin. The show is scheduled to release in September 2024. Reeves is also in work with the production of Batman II which is pushed to release in October 2026.