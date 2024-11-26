Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon and Big Bet's Lee Dong Hwi break up after 9 years of dating

Model-turned-actress Jung Ho Yeon and household K-drama star Lee Dong Hwi have reportedly called it quits after being together in a romantic relationship of nine years. Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Dong Hwi were in a 9-year relationship before they called it quits. (Instagram )

On Tuesday, November 26, South Korean media reports about the pair's breakup emerged online. Their respective talent agencies have since released statements, confirming the report. As per the official notice, Jung and Lee have decided to remain on cordial terms as fellow industry insiders, colleagues and friends.

They reportedly started dating in 2025 but ultimately went public with their romance the following year. The Reply 1988 actor had previously been incredibly candid about his relationship with Hoyeon. His takes have often been broadcast in web variety shows. The Next Top Model (Korea) runner-up also affectionately alluded to her relationship in an old interview as she expressed how “proud” Lee was of her for finding global fame with her Netflix debut.

Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Dong Hwi's latest projects

Lee Dong Hwi was last seen in Chief Detective 1958 alongside Lee Je Hoon. December 6 onwards, he will reunite with his former co-star for the new tvN variety series, Living in a Rented Room in Finland. Cha Eun Woo and Queen of Tears actor Kwak Dong Yeon will join them.

Meanwhile, Hoyeon debuted as an actor in 2021 with a stellar leading role in the Netflix hit series Squid Game. The Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG) winner recently catapulted to Hollywood fame with the Apple TV+ psychological thriller series Disclaimer. She followed the acclaimed Australian actress Cate Blanchett's lead as her character's assistant, JiSoo.

She will play a pivotal role in the upcoming film Hope, co-starring Moving K-drama's Zo In Sung and Hollywood stars Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender. Earlier this month, it was also confirmed that the Squid Game breakout star will star opposite Theo James in Kim Jee Woon's The Hole.