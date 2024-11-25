Actor Jung Woo Sung confirms 1st major public appearance amid Moon Ga Bi controversy

Actor Jung Woo Sung, agency, Artist Company confirmed on Monday that he would be attending the upcoming 45th Blue Dragon Awards ceremony this week. The prestigious event that annually honours greats from the South Korean film industry is scheduled to be held on November 29 at KBS Hall in Seoul. The veteran critically acclaimed actor is nominated in the Best Actor category for 12.12: The Day. Having already earned the stature as one of the highest-grossing Korean films of all time, the 2023 film earned several nods across other categories as well. Actor Jung Woo Sung reportedly took responsibility for raising their child after model Moon Ga Bi informed him about her pregnancy after their brief romantic entanglement. He is now believed to be in a relationship with a non-celebrity, according to TENASIA.(Instagram)

Jung Woo Sung's company responds to reports of his paternity reports

The company’s official confirmation regarding its artist’s attendance came shortly after it was reported that the actor in his 50s is the biological father of Moon Ga Bi’s son, who was born in March. The Korean model is in her 30s. Hours before Artist Company assured that the Tell Me That You Love Me actor would still be attending the Blue Dragon Awards, South Korean outlet TENASIA reported that he has been dating a non-celebrity for more than a year. Consequently, the agency released another statement: “The child shared by Moon Ga Bi on social media is indeed Jung Woo Sung’s biological son. Discussions are ongoing regarding the best way to handle the child’s upbringing. Jung Woo Sung is committed to taking full responsibility for his child.”

Meanwhile, addressing reports about his relationship status, the label stated, “We ask for your understanding that we cannot confirm details regarding the actor’s private life, and we request that excessive speculation be avoided.”

Regardless of these explanations, K-entertainment enthusiasts launched a fiery debate surrounding Jung Woo Sung’s paternity confirmation and romantic controversy.

Jung Woo Sung and Moon Ga Bi's ties explored

As for Moon’s response to the issue, she wrote on social media, "When I received this unexpected news, I was unprepared. Instead of fully celebrating the joy of pregnancy, I chose to spend most of my pregnancy quietly with my family’s blessings. That decision was made solely for the sake of the child I was carrying.” As per her Instagram activity, Ga Bi appeared to have been on an SNS hiatus. Her latest post about her pregnancy was shared days ago, two years following the post before that.

Jung Woo Sung and Moon Ga Bi reportedly crossed paths for the first time in 20222, resulting in their eventual romantic entanglement. Multiple reports suggest that Moon told Jung about her pregnancy later that year, and the actor positively responded by taking responsibility for raising the child. On the other hand, the South Korean movie star has persistently retained his take against getting married, which is believed to have led to some tensions between him and the model.

