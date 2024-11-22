Kim Tae Ri's star power unmatched for 6 consecutive weeks on buzz rankings; Woo Do Hwan's Mr Plankton soars globally

Kim Tae Ri’s leading lady stance remained unrivalled for six consecutive weeks on the Good Data Corporation’s K-Content Online Buzzworthiness chart. Her latest historical drama project, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born recently wrapped up its 12-episode run on a high on November 17. Despite its conclusion, both the series and its leading star retained their spots atop the weekly K-drama topicality ranks, according to the November 19 update. Kim Tae Ri's Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born continued its winning streak on South Korean rankings and the global OTT chart. Meanwhile, Woo Do Hwan's Netflix original series Mr Plankton emerged as a buzz-worthy drama soon after its early November premiere. (Instagram )

Other main cast members of the tvN drama who ranked among the Top 10 actors of the week were Jung Eun Chae, Shin Ye Eun, and Woo Da Bi, who clinched ranks #5, #8, and #10, respectively.

Meanwhile, JTBC coming-of-age series Family By Choice climbed ranks to secure the #4 spot on the topicality chart while its leading actors also secured high ranks on the Top 10 list. Jung Chae Yeon trailed behind Kim Tae Ri at #2, whereas Hwang In Youp came in third. Closing the trio’s ranks on the chart, up-and-comer Bae Hyun Sung swooped the sixth position.

New premieres on buzzworthy K-drama rankings

Kim Nam Gil’s beloved crime action comedy saga of The Fiery Priest kicked off its second chapter on November 8, returning more than five years after the first season’s book was closed. Instantly picking up double-digit average TV viewership ratings, The Fiery Priest 2 also climbed the topicality chart this past week. Sitting at #2, the series also helped the titular main star clinch fourth place on the buzzworthy performer rankings. Kim Nam Gil was the only cast member to earn a spot this week.

OTT K-drama ranking

On the OTT side, Netflix’s Mr Plankton, starring Woo Do Hwan, Lee Yoo Mi and Oh Jung Se, debuted on the topicality chart at #6 after its November 8 premiere. The Bloodhounds star’s compelling performance victoriously generated considerable buzz around the drama.

In addition to ranking on the South Korean buzzworthy chart, the K-drama came in fifth on Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart ranking non-English TV shows. According to the streamer’s latest update for the week November 11 to 17, Woo Do Hwan’s series amassed 3.2 million views in the first week since its premiere. Mr Plankton also earned 33,300,000 hours viewed.

Disney+ has been significantly playing its part in expanding its Korean content library. Ji Chang Wook’s crime thriller K-drama Gangnam B-Side slipped in at #7 on the K-Online Buzzworthiness chart

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in Week 2 of November

TV TV-OTT 1. Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born 1. Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born 2. The Fiery Priest 2 2. The Fiery Priest 2 3. Doubt 3. Doubt 4. Family by Choice 4. Family by Choice 5. A Virtuous Business 5. A Virtuous Business 6. Brewing Love 6. Mr Plankton 7. Iron Family 7. Gangnam B-Side 8. Love Your Enemy 8. Brewing Love 9. Face Me 9. Dongjae, The Good or The Bastard 10. Marry YOU 10. Iron Family

Top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz in Week 2 of November