2024 MAMA Awards: Lineup, streaming details and nominees for US and Japan ceremonies

The 2024 edition of the MAMA Awards is around the corner. In the blink of an eye, schedules for the three-day K-pop extravaganza will kick off at Dolby Theatre in California, US, on November 21 at 7 PM PST / 10 PM ET (November 22 at 8:30 am IST). Organised by CJ ENM through Mnet, this year marks the first time MAMA will be hosted by the United States. Hours before the main event, the star-studded roster of guests will start walking down the red carpet in Hollywood at 4 PM PST. MAMA Awards 2024 will kick off at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, November 21, at 7 PM PST. Just hours later, credited to the time difference, the ceremony will continue at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday, November 22, 6 PM KST. (Mnet)

America will eventually hand over the hosting duties to Japan the next day. Due to the time difference, the second-day ceremony in Japan will follow just hours after the American chapter. Kyocera Dome in Osaka will open the gates to the musical affair on November 22 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and November 23 at 3 PM KST (11:30 AM IST). The star-studded guest roster will start walking down the red carpet in Osaka at 4 PM KST on Friday and 1 PM KST on Saturday.

K-drama stars Park Bo Gum and Kim Tae Ri will be helming the main award ceremonies in the US and Japan, respectively. Meanwhile, Eric Nam will manage the red carpet MC duties in California, whereas Lee Hye Seong and Hanhae will take over the role in Osaka.

2024 MAMA Awards US lineup

J.Y. Park

ILLIT

KATSEYE

RIIZE

YOUNG POSSE

TWS

Anderson .Paak

2024 MAMA Awards Japan lineup

Along with the performing artists listed below, MAMA also announced themed special stages for the ceremony. The Japan chapter's opening collaboration stage will see Karina from aespa, Rei from IVE, Yeonjun from TXT, Hanbin from ZEROBASEONE, and Yoshi from TREASURE come together to deliver their interpretive expression of this year's concept “BIG BLUR: What is Real?”

The MAMA Awards have also teased boy band collaboration for the first day of the Japan ceremony. TXT's Beomgyu and Hueining Kai, ENHYPEN's Jay and ZEROBASEONE's Kim Taerae and Han Yujin will unite under the banner of a special band named TOENZE. An “iconic stage” marking Lee Youngji and PLAVE's collaboration is also planned for the Japan show.

On October 29, Roh Mi Rae from the Media Art Creation Team also revealed, “TXT’s Yeonjun will have a collaborative performance with a robot, and (G)I-DLE will deliver an even larger mega stage than last year. We’ll also have a ‘Super Stage,’ a ‘Wonder Stage,’ and a ‘Cinematic Stage.'”

Day 1 ( Friday, November 22)

BLACKPINK Rosé and Bruno Mars

Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok

IVE

Lee Youngji

ENHYPEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

BOYNEXTDOOR

TREASURE

Me:I

PLAVE

izna

Day 2 (Saturday, November 23)

BIBI

aespa

SEVENTEEN

(G)I-DLE

G-DRAGON

ZEROBASEONE

MEOVV

INI

Where to watch the 2024 MAMA Awards?

As the US chapter of this year's MAMA Awards is slated to unfold live in Los Angeles, Samsung TV Plus will exclusively stream the ceremony in the US and other territories. According to Deadline, the channel is also available in Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Brazil and Mexico.

In Japan, the broadcast will likely be available on Mnet Japan, Mnet Smart+ and Ponta Pass. Audiences in Southeast Asian countries Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Maldives, Taiwan, Myanmar, Philippines and Singapore may tune in to TVN Asia. In South Korea, the show will be live on Mnet, TVING, tvN Show and Naver.

Meanwhile, other worldwide audiences may check out Mnet Plus and the following official YouTube channels: Mnet K-Pop, Mnet TV, M2 and KCON.

MAMA Awards 2024 nominees

Here are some nominations for the upcoming awards show. All nominees across song categories are automatically nominated for the Song of the Year and Artist of the Year. The list excludes the long nominee rosters for the Worldwide Fans’ Choice categories.

Best New Female Artist

BABYMONSTER

QWER

UNIS

ILLIT

MEOVV

YOUNG POSSE

Best New Male Artist

NCT WISH

AMPERS&ONE

NOWADAYS

TWS

82MAJOR

ALL(H)OURS

Best Female Group

aespa

IVE

TWICE

NewJeans

LE SSERAFIM

(G)I-DLE

Best Male Group

NCT Dream

Stray Kids

SEVENTEEN

ENHYPEN

ZEROBASEONE

TXT

Best Female Artist

IU

BLACKPINK's Jennie

Taeyeon

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi

TWICE's Nayeon

Best Male Artist

BTS' Jungkook

BTS' Jimin

EXO's Baekhyun

SHINee's Taemin

Lim Young Woong

Best Music Video

“Maestro” by SEVENTEEN

“No Sad Song for My Broken Heart” by K.Will

“Armageddon” by aespa

“HEYA” by IVE

“Love Wins All” by IU

Best Collaboration

“SPOT” by Zico, Jennie

“Small Girl” by Lee Youngji, Doh Kyungsoo (EXO's DO)

“Yes or No” by GroovyRoom, Huh Yunjin, Crush

“Even for a Moment” by Sung Si Kyung, Naul

“Taxi Blur” by Jay Park, NATTY

Best Choreography

“Magnetic” by ILLIT

“CRAZY” by LE SSERAFIM

“Guilty” by Taemin

“Supernatural” by NewJeans

“Impossible” by RIIZE

“Supernova” by aespa

Best Dance Performance Male Group

“Fact Check” by NCT 127

“LALALALA" by Stray Kids

“Love 119” by RIIZE

“God of Music” by SEVENTEEN

“Sweet Venom” by ENHYPEN

“plot twist” by TWS

Best Dance Performance Female Group

“How Sweet” by NewJeans

“Supernova” by aespa

“EASY” by LE SSERAFIM

“Magnetic” by ILLIT

“Super Lady” by (G)I-DLE

“Baddie” by IVE

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

“Ballon in Love” by Sunmi

“You & Me” by Jennie

“NA” by Hwasa

“ABCD” by Nayeon

“FREAK” by Yuqi

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

“Guilty” by Taemin

“Standing Next to You” by Jungkook

“Pleasure Shop” by KEY

“TAP” by Taeyong

“Who” by Jimin

Best Band Performance

“Welcome to the Show” by DAY6

“Young Man” by HYUKOH, Sunset Roller Coaster

“Into You” by N.Flying

“T.B.H" by QWER

“The knight who can't die and the silk cradle” by LUCY

Best Vocal Performance Solo

“Love Wins All” by IU

“Episode” by Lee Mujin

“Bam Yang Gang” by BIBI

“To. X” by Taeyeon

“Warmth” by Lim Young Woong

Best Vocal Performance Group

“I'll be by your side” by Davichi

“WAY 4 LUV” by PLAVE

“Cosmic” by Red Velvet

“FATE” by (G)I-DLE

“Hero” by AKMU

Best OST

“Dream” by Taeyeon

“Love You With All My Heart” by CRUSH

“Heavenly Fate” by Lee Chang Sub

“Whenever, wherever” by Roy Kim

“Sudden Shower” by ECLIPSE

Best Hip Hop & Rap Music