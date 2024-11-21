2024 MAMA Awards: Lineup, streaming details and nominees for US and Japan ceremonies
Can't wait for MAMA Awards, the “Grammys of Asia"? Find out all there's to know about the K-pop festivities scheduled from Thursday to Saturday.
The 2024 edition of the MAMA Awards is around the corner. In the blink of an eye, schedules for the three-day K-pop extravaganza will kick off at Dolby Theatre in California, US, on November 21 at 7 PM PST / 10 PM ET (November 22 at 8:30 am IST). Organised by CJ ENM through Mnet, this year marks the first time MAMA will be hosted by the United States. Hours before the main event, the star-studded roster of guests will start walking down the red carpet in Hollywood at 4 PM PST.
America will eventually hand over the hosting duties to Japan the next day. Due to the time difference, the second-day ceremony in Japan will follow just hours after the American chapter. Kyocera Dome in Osaka will open the gates to the musical affair on November 22 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) and November 23 at 3 PM KST (11:30 AM IST). The star-studded guest roster will start walking down the red carpet in Osaka at 4 PM KST on Friday and 1 PM KST on Saturday.
K-drama stars Park Bo Gum and Kim Tae Ri will be helming the main award ceremonies in the US and Japan, respectively. Meanwhile, Eric Nam will manage the red carpet MC duties in California, whereas Lee Hye Seong and Hanhae will take over the role in Osaka.
2024 MAMA Awards US lineup
- J.Y. Park
- ILLIT
- KATSEYE
- RIIZE
- YOUNG POSSE
- TWS
- Anderson .Paak
2024 MAMA Awards Japan lineup
Along with the performing artists listed below, MAMA also announced themed special stages for the ceremony. The Japan chapter's opening collaboration stage will see Karina from aespa, Rei from IVE, Yeonjun from TXT, Hanbin from ZEROBASEONE, and Yoshi from TREASURE come together to deliver their interpretive expression of this year's concept “BIG BLUR: What is Real?”
The MAMA Awards have also teased boy band collaboration for the first day of the Japan ceremony. TXT's Beomgyu and Hueining Kai, ENHYPEN's Jay and ZEROBASEONE's Kim Taerae and Han Yujin will unite under the banner of a special band named TOENZE. An “iconic stage” marking Lee Youngji and PLAVE's collaboration is also planned for the Japan show.
On October 29, Roh Mi Rae from the Media Art Creation Team also revealed, “TXT’s Yeonjun will have a collaborative performance with a robot, and (G)I-DLE will deliver an even larger mega stage than last year. We’ll also have a ‘Super Stage,’ a ‘Wonder Stage,’ and a ‘Cinematic Stage.'”
Day 1 ( Friday, November 22)
- BLACKPINK Rosé and Bruno Mars
- Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok
- IVE
- Lee Youngji
- ENHYPEN
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- TREASURE
- Me:I
- PLAVE
- izna
Day 2 (Saturday, November 23)
- BIBI
- aespa
- SEVENTEEN
- (G)I-DLE
- G-DRAGON
- ZEROBASEONE
- MEOVV
- INI
Where to watch the 2024 MAMA Awards?
As the US chapter of this year's MAMA Awards is slated to unfold live in Los Angeles, Samsung TV Plus will exclusively stream the ceremony in the US and other territories. According to Deadline, the channel is also available in Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Brazil and Mexico.
In Japan, the broadcast will likely be available on Mnet Japan, Mnet Smart+ and Ponta Pass. Audiences in Southeast Asian countries Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Maldives, Taiwan, Myanmar, Philippines and Singapore may tune in to TVN Asia. In South Korea, the show will be live on Mnet, TVING, tvN Show and Naver.
Meanwhile, other worldwide audiences may check out Mnet Plus and the following official YouTube channels: Mnet K-Pop, Mnet TV, M2 and KCON.
MAMA Awards 2024 nominees
Here are some nominations for the upcoming awards show. All nominees across song categories are automatically nominated for the Song of the Year and Artist of the Year. The list excludes the long nominee rosters for the Worldwide Fans’ Choice categories.
Best New Female Artist
- BABYMONSTER
- QWER
- UNIS
- ILLIT
- MEOVV
- YOUNG POSSE
Best New Male Artist
- NCT WISH
- AMPERS&ONE
- NOWADAYS
- TWS
- 82MAJOR
- ALL(H)OURS
Best Female Group
- aespa
- IVE
- TWICE
- NewJeans
- LE SSERAFIM
- (G)I-DLE
Best Male Group
- NCT Dream
- Stray Kids
- SEVENTEEN
- ENHYPEN
- ZEROBASEONE
- TXT
Best Female Artist
- IU
- BLACKPINK's Jennie
- Taeyeon
- (G)I-DLE's Yuqi
- TWICE's Nayeon
Best Male Artist
- BTS' Jungkook
- BTS' Jimin
- EXO's Baekhyun
- SHINee's Taemin
- Lim Young Woong
Best Music Video
- “Maestro” by SEVENTEEN
- “No Sad Song for My Broken Heart” by K.Will
- “Armageddon” by aespa
- “HEYA” by IVE
- “Love Wins All” by IU
Best Collaboration
- “SPOT” by Zico, Jennie
- “Small Girl” by Lee Youngji, Doh Kyungsoo (EXO's DO)
- “Yes or No” by GroovyRoom, Huh Yunjin, Crush
- “Even for a Moment” by Sung Si Kyung, Naul
- “Taxi Blur” by Jay Park, NATTY
Best Choreography
- “Magnetic” by ILLIT
- “CRAZY” by LE SSERAFIM
- “Guilty” by Taemin
- “Supernatural” by NewJeans
- “Impossible” by RIIZE
- “Supernova” by aespa
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- “Fact Check” by NCT 127
- “LALALALA" by Stray Kids
- “Love 119” by RIIZE
- “God of Music” by SEVENTEEN
- “Sweet Venom” by ENHYPEN
- “plot twist” by TWS
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- “How Sweet” by NewJeans
- “Supernova” by aespa
- “EASY” by LE SSERAFIM
- “Magnetic” by ILLIT
- “Super Lady” by (G)I-DLE
- “Baddie” by IVE
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
- “Ballon in Love” by Sunmi
- “You & Me” by Jennie
- “NA” by Hwasa
- “ABCD” by Nayeon
- “FREAK” by Yuqi
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
- “Guilty” by Taemin
- “Standing Next to You” by Jungkook
- “Pleasure Shop” by KEY
- “TAP” by Taeyong
- “Who” by Jimin
Best Band Performance
- “Welcome to the Show” by DAY6
- “Young Man” by HYUKOH, Sunset Roller Coaster
- “Into You” by N.Flying
- “T.B.H" by QWER
- “The knight who can't die and the silk cradle” by LUCY
Best Vocal Performance Solo
- “Love Wins All” by IU
- “Episode” by Lee Mujin
- “Bam Yang Gang” by BIBI
- “To. X” by Taeyeon
- “Warmth” by Lim Young Woong
Best Vocal Performance Group
- “I'll be by your side” by Davichi
- “WAY 4 LUV” by PLAVE
- “Cosmic” by Red Velvet
- “FATE” by (G)I-DLE
- “Hero” by AKMU
Best OST
- “Dream” by Taeyeon
- “Love You With All My Heart” by CRUSH
- “Heavenly Fate” by Lee Chang Sub
- “Whenever, wherever” by Roy Kim
- “Sudden Shower” by ECLIPSE
Best Hip Hop & Rap Music
- “LOST!” by RM
- “SPOT" by Zico, Jennie
- “Small Girl" by Lee Youngji, Doh Kyungsoo
- “Boys Like Girls” by Leellamarz, Gist, Jayci Yucca
- “DIE 4 YOU” by Dean
