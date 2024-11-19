TXT's Soobin goes on temporary hiatus due to health reasons amid 2024 MAMA Awards anticipation

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s beloved leader Choi Soobin will temporarily be sitting out upcoming planned group schedules due to his health. On November 19, the South Korean singer’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, announced that the 23-year-old star would be taking a break in light of a recent hospital visit and subsequent medical advice. TXT's Soobin will not be attending this week's 2024 MAMA Awards in Japan. (Instagram)

The sad announcement came just days before his K-pop group’s appearance at this week’s 2024 MAMA Awards in Japan, slated for Friday, November 22, 2024. According to BIGHIT’s official release, Soobin will be absent from forthcoming events such as the MAMA Awards, Japan offline fan events, ACT: PROMISE Encore in Japan, Shangai fan signing event, and other year-end ceremonies and festivities.

Also read | Korea Grand Music Awards Day 2 winners: Ateez, aespa, Riize, Day6 and others secure big wins

Earlier today, it was revealed that TXT would be making its debut at the end-of-the-year program NHK’s 75th Uta Gassen, an annual celebration that takes place every year on December 31. Like the MAMA Awards on November 22, this jolly ceremony will also be held in Japan.

Why BIGHIT MUSIC announced TXT Soobin's temporary hiatus

An extract from BIGHIT MUSIC's announcement related to Soobin's health read: “Soobin recently exhibited signs of being unwell and visited the hospital for medical attention. The medical staff have advised that he would need sufficient time to rest and recover.”

Also read | Stray Kids bring Dominate World Tour to US, add 20 new stadium dates

“We have prioritised Soobin’s recovery and have had discussions regarding future activities with all members. Soobin himself is determined to continue with his activities, however, we felt that it would be better for him to focus on improving his health for the time being as recommended by the medical staff.”

The official message also noted, “Soobin plans to take necessary rest and maintain his daily life to return to fans in his healthiest self again. The company will do our very best to support Soobin for him to recover and meet fans in good health.”