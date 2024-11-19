Stray Kids bring Dominate World Tour to US, add 20 new stadium dates
Produced by JYP Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the 2025 shows will kick off in Chile at the Estadio Bicentenario La Florida on March 28
Stray Kids are bringing their Dominate World Tour (stylised as
Stray Kids extend Dominate World Tour with 20 new stadium dates
Dominate World Tour follows Stray Kids' second world tour, Maniac, which successfully held 42 shows across 18 cities. Produced by JYP Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the 2025 shows will kick off in Chile at the Estadio Bicentenario La Florida on March 28 and end on July 26 at Stade de France in France. Check out all 2025 stadium dates below:
March 28 — Santiago, Chile, at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
April 1 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at Estádio Nilton Santos
April 5 — São Paulo, Brazil, at Estádio MorumBIS
April 9 — Lima, Peru, at Estadio San Marcos
April 12 — Mexico City, Mexico, at Estadio GNP Seguros
May 24 — Seattle, Washington, at T-Mobile Park
May 28 — San Francisco, California, at Oracle Park
May 31 — Los Angeles, California, at SoFi Stadium
June 6 — Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field
June 10 — Atlanta, Georgia, at Truist Park
June 14 — Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium
June 18 — New York City, New York, at Citi Field
June 23 — Washington, DC, at Nationals Park
June 26 — Chicago, Illinois, at Wrigley Field
June 29 — Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Stadium
July 11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Johan Cruijff Arena
July 15 — Frankfurt, Denmark, at Deutsche Bank Park
July 18 — London, United Kingdom, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
July 22 — Madrid, Spain, at Riyadh Air Metropolitano
July 26 — Paris, France, at Stade de France
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.