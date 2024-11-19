Stray Kids bring Dominate World Tour to US, add 20 new stadium dates

Stray Kids are bringing their Dominate World Tour (stylised as ) to the United States. Following the success of their Asian and Australian legs of the tour, which began in late August, the K-pop group has announced 20 new shows across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The tour, which will run through July 2025, marks the eight-member boy band's first full run of stadium dates. Stray Kids perform live at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Stray Kids extend Dominate World Tour with 20 new stadium dates

Dominate World Tour follows Stray Kids' second world tour, Maniac, which successfully held 42 shows across 18 cities. Produced by JYP Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the 2025 shows will kick off in Chile at the Estadio Bicentenario La Florida on March 28 and end on July 26 at Stade de France in France. Check out all 2025 stadium dates below:

March 28 — Santiago, Chile, at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

April 1 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at Estádio Nilton Santos

April 5 — São Paulo, Brazil, at Estádio MorumBIS

April 9 — Lima, Peru, at Estadio San Marcos

April 12 — Mexico City, Mexico, at Estadio GNP Seguros

May 24 — Seattle, Washington, at T-Mobile Park

May 28 — San Francisco, California, at Oracle Park

May 31 — Los Angeles, California, at SoFi Stadium

June 6 — Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field

June 10 — Atlanta, Georgia, at Truist Park

June 14 — Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium

June 18 — New York City, New York, at Citi Field

June 23 — Washington, DC, at Nationals Park

June 26 — Chicago, Illinois, at Wrigley Field

June 29 — Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Stadium

July 11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Johan Cruijff Arena

July 15 — Frankfurt, Denmark, at Deutsche Bank Park

July 18 — London, United Kingdom, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 22 — Madrid, Spain, at Riyadh Air Metropolitano

July 26 — Paris, France, at Stade de France