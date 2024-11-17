Korea Grand Music Awards Day 2 winners: Ateez, aespa, Riize, Day6 and others secure big wins

The first-ever Korea Grand Music Awards' Day 2 ceremony kicked off on Sunday, November 17. Organised by Ilgan Sports, a leading sports-entertainment publication in Korea, the music festival celebrated rising artists of the K-pop industry. Good Partner actress Nam Ji Hyun returned to host the second-day festivities, with aespa's Winter taking over NewJeans Hanni's role at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea. ATEEZ and aespa snagged multiple honours on the second day of the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards on Sunday, November 17, 2024. They also jointly secured the Grand Honour's Choice.

The brand-new music-leaning award series was broadcast on Channel ENA, and the streaming links were launched on OTT platforms Wavve and KISWE’s “Love & Kpop” (global).

Also read | NewJeans declared Grand Artist at Korea Grand Music Awards 2024; Exo's D.O., Zerobaseone and other day 1 winners

Korea Grand Music Awards Day 2 lineup: The Song Day-themed second day of the KGMA featured performances by DAY6, RIIZE, aespa, Song Ga In, ATEEZ, NCT WISH, UNIS, NOWADAYS, Lee Chan Won, CLASS:y, FIFTY FIFTY, JO1, Yuqi and TREASURE.

2024 Korea Grand Music Awards Day 2 winners

IS Rising Star: NCT WISH and FIFTY FIFTY

NCT WISH and FIFTY FIFTY Best Song: TREASURE and ATEEZ

TREASURE and ATEEZ Photogenic Award: CLASS:y

CLASS:y IS Rookie Award: NOWADAYS

NOWADAYS Trend of the Year: UNIS

UNIS Best Group: RIIZE

RIIZE Best Solo Artist: YUQI of (G)I-DLE

YUQI of (G)I-DLE Best Band: DAY6

Also read | TikTok Awards Korea 2024 winners revealed: aespa, Queen of Tears + Lovely Runner's entertainment company and more

Best K-pop Foreign Artist: NiziU and JO1

NiziU and JO1 Best Song: aespa, Lee Chan Won, RIIZE, DAY6

aespa, Lee Chan Won, RIIZE, DAY6 Best Producer: Tak Youngjun

Tak Youngjun Best Stage: TREASURE

TREASURE Grand Honour's Choice: ATEEZ and aespa

ATEEZ and aespa Grand Performer: DAY6

DAY6 Grand Song: aespa

The second day of the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards marks the continuation of this season's K-pop award ceremonies. Later this month, the 2024 MAMA Awards will be held in Los Angeles, US, and Japan. November will close on a high with the Melon Music Awards in Incheon, South Korea. More year-end and New Year festivities will follow in December and January.