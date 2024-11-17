Korea Grand Music Awards Day 2 winners: Ateez, aespa, Riize, Day6 and others secure big wins
After NewJeans' grand victory on the first day of 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards, ATEEZ, aespa, RIIZE and other K-pop greats took the lead on Day 2.
The first-ever Korea Grand Music Awards' Day 2 ceremony kicked off on Sunday, November 17. Organised by Ilgan Sports, a leading sports-entertainment publication in Korea, the music festival celebrated rising artists of the K-pop industry. Good Partner actress Nam Ji Hyun returned to host the second-day festivities, with aespa's Winter taking over NewJeans Hanni's role at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea.
The brand-new music-leaning award series was broadcast on Channel ENA, and the streaming links were launched on OTT platforms Wavve and KISWE’s “Love & Kpop” (global).
Korea Grand Music Awards Day 2 lineup: The Song Day-themed second day of the KGMA featured performances by DAY6, RIIZE, aespa, Song Ga In, ATEEZ, NCT WISH, UNIS, NOWADAYS, Lee Chan Won, CLASS:y, FIFTY FIFTY, JO1, Yuqi and TREASURE.
2024 Korea Grand Music Awards Day 2 winners
- IS Rising Star: NCT WISH and FIFTY FIFTY
- Best Song: TREASURE and ATEEZ
- Photogenic Award: CLASS:y
- IS Rookie Award: NOWADAYS
- Trend of the Year: UNIS
- Best Group: RIIZE
- Best Solo Artist: YUQI of (G)I-DLE
- Best Band: DAY6
- Best K-pop Foreign Artist: NiziU and JO1
- Best Song: aespa, Lee Chan Won, RIIZE, DAY6
- Best Producer: Tak Youngjun
- Best Stage: TREASURE
- Grand Honour's Choice: ATEEZ and aespa
- Grand Performer: DAY6
- Grand Song: aespa
The second day of the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards marks the continuation of this season's K-pop award ceremonies. Later this month, the 2024 MAMA Awards will be held in Los Angeles, US, and Japan. November will close on a high with the Melon Music Awards in Incheon, South Korea. More year-end and New Year festivities will follow in December and January.
