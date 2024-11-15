TikTok Awards Korea 2024 winners revealed: aespa, Queen of Tears + Lovely Runner's entertainment company and more
K-pop groups aespa, Kep1er, UNIS, 8TURN and others were in attendance at the TikTok Awards Korea 2024. Eric Nam and Hyeonju stood tall as the main MCs.
The TikTok Awards’ inaugural Korean ceremony was held at the Kyunghee University Peace Hall in Seoul on Friday, November 15, according to South Korean media outlet ET News.
Creative forces, not limited to influencers, widely recognised and hailed on the global short-form platform TikTok were honoured on the awards night. Stellar artists across the South Korean entertainment industry graced the Red Carpet event before the main highlight of the night.
American singer-songwriter Eric Nam (based in South Korea) took charge as the main MC of the awards ceremony alongside Jin Hyeonju, a member of project girl group UNIS. Her girl group, formed through the survival reality show Universe Ticket, even raised the roof as one of the unforgettable performing teams of the night. The star-studded lineup also included the beloved SM Entertainment girl group aespa, Kep1er, FIFTY FIFTY, WE ARE THE NIGHT and 8TURN.
Recipients of the first Korean edition of TikTok Awards included TikTokker and K-pop artists, with some K-drama spice sprinkled on top. Here are all the winners of the November 15 awards night held in Seoul.
2024 TikTok Awards Korea winners list
Artist of the Year: aespa
Best Viral Song: ILLIT for “Magnetic”
Best Performance: Kep1er
Popularity Award: FIFTY FIFTY
New Rising Star: UNIS and 8TURN
Entertainment of the Year: CJ ENM (for developing K-dramas like Queen of Tears, Lovely Runner and Marry My Husband)
-Creator of the Year awards -
Best Chemistry: Hyeda & GoRocket
Lifestyle: Cookim
Comedy: Nitmol Cash
Rising Creator of the Year: “K-pop cowboy” creator Luluboy
Social Impact of the Year: Jinwoo and Hattie
Video of the Year: Young Jik Nam (YCN)
Creator of the Year: Jeon Eonni
