TikTok Awards Korea 2024 winners revealed: aespa, Queen of Tears + Lovely Runner's entertainment company and more

The TikTok Awards’ inaugural Korean ceremony was held at the Kyunghee University Peace Hall in Seoul on Friday, November 15, according to South Korean media outlet ET News. aespa snagged the Artist of the Year title at the TikTok Awards Korea 2024. CJ ENM, the entertainment company behind Queen of Tears, won the Entertainment of the Year honour.

Creative forces, not limited to influencers, widely recognised and hailed on the global short-form platform TikTok were honoured on the awards night. Stellar artists across the South Korean entertainment industry graced the Red Carpet event before the main highlight of the night.

American singer-songwriter Eric Nam (based in South Korea) took charge as the main MC of the awards ceremony alongside Jin Hyeonju, a member of project girl group UNIS. Her girl group, formed through the survival reality show Universe Ticket, even raised the roof as one of the unforgettable performing teams of the night. The star-studded lineup also included the beloved SM Entertainment girl group aespa, Kep1er, FIFTY FIFTY, WE ARE THE NIGHT and 8TURN.

Recipients of the first Korean edition of TikTok Awards included TikTokker and K-pop artists, with some K-drama spice sprinkled on top. Here are all the winners of the November 15 awards night held in Seoul.

2024 TikTok Awards Korea winners list

Artist of the Year: aespa

Best Viral Song: ILLIT for “Magnetic”

Best Performance: Kep1er

Popularity Award: FIFTY FIFTY

New Rising Star: UNIS and 8TURN

Entertainment of the Year: CJ ENM (for developing K-dramas like Queen of Tears, Lovely Runner and Marry My Husband)

-Creator of the Year awards -

Best Chemistry: Hyeda & GoRocket

Lifestyle: Cookim

Comedy: Nitmol Cash

Rising Creator of the Year: “K-pop cowboy” creator Luluboy

Social Impact of the Year: Jinwoo and Hattie

Video of the Year: Young Jik Nam (YCN)

Creator of the Year: Jeon Eonni