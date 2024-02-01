Inside Ayushmann Khurrana and Eric Nam's Indian food adventure

Ayushmann Khurrana and American singer Eric Nam recently took to Instagram to share some moments from their Indian food binge fest. In India for the Lollapalooza festival, Eric joined Ayushmann for a food journey starting with West India's kanda bhajiya. Not only did Eric dive right in to taste one of the most popular snacks in the country, but he insisted on bringing up the spice game by saying, “Give me the spice. I will take the spice.” The tour ended with East India's ras malai, leaving Eric longing for more.

From crispy onion fritters with spicy chutney, Amritsari kulcha with chole from North India to Hyderabadi Biryani, the trending video with over 1.9M views showcased their flavourful collaboration.

We too, can't wait for another video of watching this duo try more Indian dishes and share their experience with us.