NewJeans declared Grand Artist at Korea Grand Music Awards 2024; Exo's D.O., Zerobaseone and other day 1 winners

ByAshima Grover
Nov 16, 2024 07:12 PM IST

On the first day of the Korean Grand Music Awards 2024, NewJeans and EXO'S D.O. took home two honours. Nam Ji Hyun and Hanni hosted the main ceremony.

Yet another inaugural Korean award series kickstarted with the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards, hosted by Ilgan Sports, a leading sports-entertainment publication in Korea, on November 16. The two-day buzzworthy festival, celebrating the greats of the K-pop industry, kicked off on Saturday. Good Partner actress Nam Ji Hyun and NewJeans’ Hanni hosted the November 16 ceremony at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea.

NewJeans snagged multiple awards, including the Grand Artist title, at the Korea Grand Music Awards on November 16, 2024. EXO's DO also bagged two honours at the first day of the inaugural K-pop awards series.

The brand-new music-leaning award series was broadcast on Channel ENA, and the streaming links were launched on OTT platforms Wavve and KISWE’s “Love & Kpop” (global).

Korea Grand Music Awards Day 1 lineup: The Artist Day-themed first day of the KGMA featured performances by NewJeans, EXO's DO, TVXQ, (G)I-DLE, BIBI, STAYC, ZEROBASEONE, SHINee's Taemin, P1Harmony, Youngtak, Lee Youngji, Lee Mujin, QWER, Jung Dong Won (JD1), and Yoo Hwe Seung. On November 16, 70 contestants of the survival competition PROJECT 7 also took the stage.

2024 Korea Grand Music Awards winners

  • K-pop Legendary Artist: TVXQ
  • Lullua x Fancast Best Popularity: SHINee’s Taemin
  • Best OST: Yoo Hwe Seung
  • Best Rock Ballad: Lee Mujin
  • Best Memory: Lee Mujin
  • IS Rising Star: JD1
  • Lotte Caliverse Transcendent Artist of the Year: Young Tak
  • Best Solo Artist: SHINee’s Taemin

  • Best R&B (Male): EXO’s DO aka Doh Kyung Soo
  • Best R&B (Female): BIBI
  • Best Hip Hop: Lee Young Ji
  • Best Band: QWER
  • Best Artist (Top 10): EXO’s DO, SHINee’s Taemin, Lee Young Ji, ZEROBASEONE, P1Harmony, Young Tak, STAYC, (G)I-DLE, NewJeans and Jeong Dong Won
  • Grand Honour's Choice: ZEROBASEONE
  • 2024 Grand Record: (G)I-DLE
  • 2024 Grand Artist: NewJeans

According to the Maeil Business Newspaper, the KGMA Organising Committee also announced SEVENTEEN and Young Tak as the recipients of the largest number of sales record and Best Adult Contemporary categories, respectively.

The 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards Day 2 ceremony will be broadcast tomorrow. Actress Nam Ji Hyun will reprise her post as the main MC. Meanwhile, aespa's Winter will replace Hanni on the Song Day-themed awards night.

 

