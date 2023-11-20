Soobin, Seventeen’s Woozi & others face backlash for enjoying dark anime, ‘they enjoy pedophilic content’

TXT leader Soobin, Seventeen's Woozi, NCT127's Taeyong, and a few other K-pop idols are currently facing criticism from netizens for watching and enjoying a controversial manga. On November 20, a large number of K-netizens and worldwide fans flocked to social media, especially Twitter, to post excerpts from the anime Made in Abyss, highlighting its graphic and pedophilic themes. The manga series, created by Akihito Tsukushi, spans 12 volumes and was subsequently adapted into a two-part anime series. Soobin and Woozi(Instagram)

TXT’s Soobin's Anime choice backfires

Though Made in Abyss received positive reviews for its gripping story and striking visuals, some viewers found it offensive because it had explicit and violent content. TXT member Soobin previously said that he was watching the anime and was eager for the second season to be released. Because of the anime's provocative content, he did add, though, that he won't suggest this to anyone.

"The second season of Made in Abyss is currently airing. Honestly, I didn't find the first season very enjoyable, but the second season was a lot of fun. It's not an anime I'd strongly recommend because it can be a bit provocative, but the story is genuinely good, and I'm enjoying watching it." said Soobin

Seventeen’s Woozi under fire for recommending problematic anime

The anime in concern has sequences with the protagonists being tortured, dressed provocatively, making explicit references, and other unsettling things. In the past during a weverse live, Woozi was asked to recommend an anime he too named Made in Abyss. Among the many shows he recommended like Uncle from Another World, Komi Can’t Communicate, Jujutsu Kaisen, and others, this one caught everyone’s attention for all the negative reasons.

Similarly, Taeyong of NCT127 came under scrutiny and criticism after posting an endorsement of Made in Abyss on his social media and praising the series. The list is long and includes names such as Wooseok, Dex, Ateez’s Mingi and so on.

A user wrote “I’m sorry but I don’t care how much you like woozi , soobin , taeyong or anyone else who read this or watched the anime.. they deserve the absolute worse. I’m sick to my stomach bro what a shame”, others said “sorry but if you stan txt soobin, svt woozi, nct taeyong, ateez mingi, dex and any other idol recommending and consuming that disgusting anime please hard block me, i don’t want to see these weird men in my tl ever again”, “the genre for made in abyss is dark dystopian fantasy, finding out that the anime was heavily censored in korea and broadcasted on national tv and a lot of koreans are unaware of its paedophilic innuendoes, not defending soobin and mingi and woozi but please read.”,