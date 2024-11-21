HT Exclusive: BTS Festa, NCT Nation, top K-dramas and more now streaming on Channel K - Amazon Prime Video at 1 INR

Still looking for the perfect segue to dive into Korean entertainment? Amazon Prime Video’s latest adventure is ready to transport you to the world of your favourite oppas and K-pop stars this November. BTS FESTA 2024: Message from Jin and the NCT Nation concert movie are now streaming on Channel K via Amazon Prime Video India.

Channel K brings an extensive lineup of K-pop concerts, reality shows, premium K-dramas, and more to India as the country’s first-ever Korean entertainment channel. Boasting its “fan-first” platform, the ultimate hub for multi-genre experience brought to India by IMX (Interactive Media Mix) caters to the demands of Indian audiences. With the aim of establishing itself as the go-to destination for all things Korean in India, Channel K’s dynamic catalogue offers 1,000 hours of content within the first six months of its launch – planned for November 19.

Also read | Song Joong Ki and wife are ‘blessed with another beautiful baby,' Vincenzo star writes to fans

The brand-new Amazon Prime Video channel opens previously closed gates for Indian K-pop fans and grants exclusive access to vibrant content, including concerts and other events that were otherwise limited to the local audience's exposure.

Why Channel K will become a go-to escape for K-pop fans?

Channel K's initial catalogue helps the Indian target audience stay connected to the world of K-pop and K-entertainment at large. It sets the stage for bigger things coming ahead. From 2024 BTS FESTA: Message from Jin to monthly K-pop music programs, such as Music Bank and Show! Music Core, Channel K’s seamless, fan-centred offerings unlock a new world of fanfare by bridging the gap between global pop stars and Indian fans.

More exclusive K-pop-driven content premieres are set to include concert footage, exclusive documentaries, fan meetings and more showcases from NCT and other beloved artists from the industry. Additionally, Korea’s latest releases, including real-time premieres of K-dramas and K-pop content, allow viewers to stay up to date.

What’s in it for K-drama enthusiasts?

From the get-go, Channel K’s November 19 launch dropped the curtain on a premium collection of 20+ movies, 20+ dramas, 5+ variety shows and K-pop content. Teasing monthly K-pop specials and exclusive concert releases, Channel K’s genre-diverse experience helps Indian fan communities stay connected to the latest trends.

Also read | BTS Jungkook, NCT Mark's look-alike contest greenlit in the US after Timothée Chalamet competition kicks off new trend

From romance and thrillers to historical dramas, the brand-new Korean channel’s constantly growing library will also transport viewers back in time. In addition to moving ahead with the times through 2024 releases like the K-drama Doubt and the fantasy drama film Our Season, starring Kim Hae Sook and Shin Min A, Channel K also turns back to classic K-drama soaps like Personal Taste, which originally aired in the early 2000s with Lee Min Ho and Son Ye Jin as leads.

A trusted pocket-friendly steal deal

What’s more? As the “gateway to Korean entertainment,” Channel K's culture-bridging plans offer an entire library of the best premium content at an affordable price. Tune in for full access to Amazon Prime Video’s latest expansion for just 1 INR. The unmissable, limited-time offer will unmistakably get you hooked on Korean content through an Indian window, unlike before.

Even before expanding its reach to India, IMX paved the way for Korean entertainment in Japan. As a leader in content acquisition and distribution since 2001, its Channel K venture has already amassed 20+ years in the K-industry, bringing content from South Korean networks such as KBS, MBC, SBS, CJ, JTBC, Mnet and more to Japan. Now it’s time for India to welcome the best of K-entertainment with open arms!