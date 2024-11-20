Song Joong Ki and wife are ‘blessed with another beautiful baby,' Vincenzo star writes to fans

K-drama superstar Song Joong Ki and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, have officially welcomed a new addition to their family. Song Joong Ki and wife Katy Louise Saunders at sister's wedding ceremony.

On Wednesday, November 20, the South Korean actor shared the good news with his admirers and supporters via his fans cafe. Revealing that he's currently in Rome, he said, “It's been over a year since I met my first child here.”

Also read | BTS Jungkook, NCT Mark's look-alike contest greenlit in the US after Timothée Chalamet competition kicks off new trend

Further expressing his exhilaration, he wrote, “I'm incredibly grateful to announce that we've been blessed with another beautiful baby. Our lovely princess was born healthy, and both my wife and our baby are doing well and resting.”

Brief overview of Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders' relationship

Joong Ki's life update comes months after his agency, HighZiumStudio, confirmed in July that he and Saunders were expecting a second child. The couple welcomed their first baby, a son, in June 2023. The Vincenzo star tied the knot with the British actress earlier that year in January. The beloved Korean drama leading man admitted to dating Katy in December 2022.

Also read | TXT's Soobin goes on temporary hiatus due to health reasons amid 2024 MAMA Awards anticipation

Song Joong Ki K-dramas

The 39-year-old actor last led the Netflix film My Name is Loh Kiwan and the crime drama film Bogota: City of the Lost. The latter premiered at the Busan International Film Festival 2024. He also reprised his role as Vincenzo Cassano for a cameo in the tvn drama Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won.

Song is confirmed to star in the upcoming romance drama My Youth alongside The Atypical Family actress Chun Woo Hee. Twenty-Five Twenty-One star Lee Joo Myung will also join them for the series that is expected to air sometime in 2025.

(English translation via Soompi)