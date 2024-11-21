New K-drama confirmed: Rowoon to return to Joseon roots with Jeongnyeon The Star Is Born actress in The Murky Stream

On November 21, Disney+ unveiled its impressive lineup of upcoming Korean dramas for 2025 premieres. One of these announcements set the “Actor Rowoon” agenda back in motion as the streaming giant listed its first-ever original historical drama, boasting a quality stellar cast. Rowoon and Shin Ye Eun have been confirmed as leads for the upcoming Disney+ K-drama, The Murky Stream (aka Taryu).(Disney+ KR)

Rowoon's historical drama resume

According to the brand-new reveal, the upcoming historical drama set in the Joseon period will mark the former SF9 singer’s return to this setting with The Murky Stream (or Taryu). Well-versed in this drama genre, Rowoon has previously contributed to ‘sageuks’ like The King’s Affection (co-star Park Eun Bin) and The Matchmakers (with Choi Yi Hyun). Even his roles in Destined With You (co-starring Jo Bo Ah) and Extraordinary You (with Kim Hye Yoon) shared some historical subplots.

For his new series, Rowoon is collaborating with another expert historical drama star, Shin Ye Eun, who has participated in shows like The Secret Romantic Guesthouse (with Ryeoun) and, most recently, Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (with Kim Tae Ri).

The Murky Stream / Taryu K-drama cast and crew

While Rowoon, as Si Yool, conceals his past and ultimately turns to a rogue path, the workings of Shin ye Eun’s Choi Eun starkly differ from him as a wise personality. On this K-drama path, former KNK member Park Seo Ham, known for his BL series Semantic Error and Seoul Busters actor Park Ji Hwan join them.

Masquerade film director Choo Chang Min will helm The Murky Stream or Taryu. Meanwhile, All of Us Are Dead writer Cheon Sung Il will pen the upcoming drama’s script. NPIO Entertainment, the South Korean drama production company behind hit shows like Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born and King the Land, is backing the project.

The new historical K-drama is slated to premiere sometime in 2025 on Disney+. Stay tuned for more details.