Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo are ‘The Wonderfools’ in new superpower comedy K-drama; star-studded cast details confirmed

Following up on previous casting reports of Park Eun Bin and Cha Eun Woo's extraordinary collaboration for a new K-drama, Netflix has finally confirmed the production of The WONDERfools. Netflix has confirmed the production of Park Eun Bin and Cha Eun Woo's superhero comedy series, The WONDERfools. (Netflix)

On November 1, the streaming giant's much-awaited announcement of the anticipated K-title's casting lineup expanded Netflix's pre-existing K-drama catalogue. The upcoming comedy series, which follows an unlikely motley group of awkward townies-turned-superheroes, has also warmly graced highly sought-after actors Kim Hae Sook, Choi Dae Hoon, Im Seong Jae, and Son Hyun Joo.

The latest update comes with table-read pictures featuring the stellar lineup that will be led by Extraordinary Attorney Woo director Yoo In Shik. Extreme Job writer Heo Da Joong will pen the script. Additionally, the already all-star cast and crew roster will see Dr Romantic and Gyeongseong Creature’s Kang Eun Kyung join the creative panel as the drama’s creator.

New Netflix K-drama cast and characters explored

The Castaway Diva Park Eun Bin is back to her extraordinary ways on Netflix as Haeseong City’s biggest trainwreck, Eun Chae-ni. Her charming and comically relieving personality is at the centre of this 1999-set series of unexpected events granting her superpowers.

Her leading co-star, Cha Eun Woo, celebrated for his roles in Wonderful World, True Beauty and My ID is Gangnam Beauty, will step aside from his previous character designs to portray a socially awkward civic servant, Lee Woon Jung. Despite their contradictory traits, the easy-going Chae-ni and the “stickler for rules at work” Woon Jung join forces to pursue a group of missing people in the city.

Last seen in Netflix’s Gyeongseong Creature, veteran actress Kim Hae Sook takes on the role of Chae-ni’s grandmother. Kim Jeon Bok, the well-loved K-drama star, will play the Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress’ only remaining family. The owner of a renowned restaurant in Haeseong also appears to have a captivating backstory.

Best known for his roles in Beyond Evil, One Dollar Lawyer and Captivating the King, Choi Dae Hoon plays Son Kyung Hoon, the city hall’s chief complainer. Hellbound Season 2’s Im Seong Jae joins him as Kang Ro Bin, Haeseong’s ultimate pushover. Despite their flawed origins, these two characters’ eventual superpowered collaboration will be a cause for celebratory humour.

Lastly, The Good Detective’s Son Hyun Joo steps into the shoes of the cold and rational Ha Won Do, who immersively possesses dark innate desires.

More about The WONDERfools K-drama

Starring a well-loved cast, The WONDERfools “follows a group of awkward townies who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight the villains threatening their city in the doomsday-fearing year of 1999,” according to Netflix’s official description. The exclusive Netflix premiere is produced by NANGMANCREW, Kakao Entertainment and co-produced by FANTAGIO (also home to Cha Eun Woo’s K-pop boy group, ASTRO).

Netflix has yet to announce the release date details for the presumed blockbuster comedy series. Stay tuned.