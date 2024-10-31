Park Hyung Sik, Ma Dong Seok's new superhero K-drama's casting lineup, featuring Seo In Guk, confirmed

Beloved K-drama stars Park Hyung Sik and Ma Dong Seok's highly anticipated team-up in the upcoming South Korean superhero series, “Twelve," has enlisted an ensemble cast featuring popular K-drama faces. Park Hyung Sik, Ma Dong Seok and Seo In Guk are set to lead the upcoming superhero K-drama titled Twelve.(Instagram)

The forthcoming fantasy drama’s title succinctly lends a glimpse into the show’s theme which revolves around the 12 zodiac angels of the East. On Thursday, October 31, K-media outlet Newsen unveiled the star-studded lineup. Here's what we know about the new additions to the much-awaited series, currently in production.

Twelve K-drama cast and characters confirmed

Ma Dong Seok had already been confirmed to lead the show as Tae San, the leader of the 12 titular angels, characteristically symbolising the tiger aura. Moreover, Park Hyung Sik will harness the crow aura as Ogui, symbolising an evil force that has broken free. The Doctor Slump actor’s character now resides in the human world. As he conceals his true identity from those around him, he also harbours harrowing memories of four angles’ (ox, rabbit, sheep and rooster) sacrifices in historic battles.

Also read | Blackpink Jennie's ‘pretty girl Mantra’ bolsters victory in K-pop idol brand ranks; Karina, J-Hope, Eunwoo follow

In addition to the previously confirmed leading K-drama men’s high-profile attachment to the series, Seo In Guk has been announced as another pivotal presence. The multi-faceted Korean star, who is avidly familiar with this particular genre of dramas through his contributions to shows like Doom at Your Service and Death’s Game, has now been confirmed to step into the shoes of Won Seung, the monkey aura. As a notorious trickster, he conspires to take on the leader’s responsibilities after Tae San.

Veteran actor Sung Dong Il, known for his role in the classic Reply K-drama series, will play Ma Rok. As a human with special abilities, he serves as the chosen manager of the 12 angels.

Queen of Tears star Lee Joo Bin will play Mir, the dragon angel, who will tackle challenges related to her sealed powers after a battle that broke out thousands of years ago.

Actor Go Kyu Pil, who has previously shared the screen with Ma Dong Seok in The Roundup: Now Way Out, will portray the pig angel as Don Yi, a surprising and agile asset in battles. His human incarnate form is a nurse at an oriental medicine clinic, where he assists Bang Wool, who represents the snake. The latter role marks the official acting debut of rookie actress Regina Lei. Much like her human side’s contributions as a doctor, Bang Wool has her way with ancient medical skills, aiding her fellow angels in their time of need.

Also read | BTS' Jin, NCT Dream, Taeyeon, Ateez and others to drop new music soon: K-pop comebacks November 2024

Best known for her roles in Hotel Del Luna, Welcome to Samdal-ri, Dokgo Rewind and others, Kang Mi Na’s role symbolises the dog. As Gang Ji, she is determined to protect people like her “man’s best friend” aura.

Recently seen in the Disney Plus series No Way Out: The Roulette, Sung Yoo Bin has been picked to play the rat aura as Jwi Dol. He possesses good judgement and is deemed an indisposable force among the 12 angels.

Lastly, Ahn Ji Hye will play Mal Sook. Portraying the horse’s aura, she will inevitably be attached to heart-racing action-packed sequences.

Twelve K-drama’s release date has yet to be locked down. It is expected to premiere in 2025.