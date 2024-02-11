 Ji Chang-wook’s agency apologises over Welcome to Samdal-ri BTS smoking clip - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / TV / Ji Chang-wook’s agency apologises over Welcome to Samdal-ri BTS smoking clip: 'He recognises his behaviour was improper'

Ji Chang-wook’s agency apologises over Welcome to Samdal-ri BTS smoking clip: 'He recognises his behaviour was improper'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 11, 2024 12:35 PM IST

In South Korea, it is illegal to smoke or vape in public places aside from designated smoking areas. A BTS Welcome to Samdal-ri video had Ji Chang-wook smoking.

Ji Chang-wook’s agency has issued an apology after a recent clip of the actor smoking indoors sparked a controversy. As reported by Soompi, Chang-wook also ‘recognises his behaviour was improper, and he feels sorry for disappointing many people’. Chang-wook’s recent drama Welcome to Samdal-ri, on January 26, released a behind-the-scenes video in which the actor was seen smoking an electronic cigarette on the indoor set. (Also Read | Ji Chang-wook reveals being fan of 3 Idiots and RRR)

Ji Chang-wook starred in 2023 show Welcome to Samdal-ri.
Ji Chang-wook starred in 2023 show Welcome to Samdal-ri.

What Chang-wook's agency said

Chang-wook’s agency, Spring Company on Sunday, in its statement, said, "Hello, this is Spring Company. We would like to apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable about Ji Chang-wook’s actions in the behind-the-scenes content from his drama that was released on January 26. The behind-the-scenes content in question included a scene of actor Ji Chang-wook smoking an electronic cigarette indoors. The scene brought discomfort to those who saw it as improper."

How Chang-wook has reacted to the incident

It also added, "Actor Ji Chang Wook also recognizes that his behaviour was improper, and he feels sorry for disappointing many people. Once again, we deeply apologize to those who watched the content, along with the staff on set, the rest of the cast, and the viewers who gave their love to the drama. With this incident in mind, we will take special care to prevent this kind of improper behaviour from reoccurring in the future. Once again, we sincerely apologize for giving many people cause for concern through this incident. Thank you for reading this long statement. Thank you."

About Welcome to Samdal-ri

In South Korea, it is illegal to smoke or vape in public places aside from designated smoking areas. After the footage sparked controversy, the team of Welcome to Samdal-ri deleted the scene from its video.

Chang-wook starred in Welcome to Samdal-ri with Shin Hye-sun. It is a television series written by Kwon Hye-joo and directed by Cha Young-hoon. Set in Jeju Island, the story revolves around two childhood friends, Jo Yong-pil (Chang-wook) and Jo Sam-dal (Hye-sun). The show also stars Kim Mi-kyung, Seo Hyun-chul, Shin Dong-mi, Kang Mi-na and Kim Do-eun among others.

