Blackpink Jennie's ‘pretty girl Mantra’ bolsters victory in K-pop idol brand ranks; Karina, J-Hope, Eunwoo follow

All four members of BLACKPINK are thriving in their solo artistic era. Jennie Kim soared to the top with an exceptional 351.78% surge in her brand reputation index on the overall K-pop idol rankings. According to the Korean Business Research Institute’s October analysis, The Idol star’s latest track, “Mantra”, helped her gain quite the edge over other singers on the board. With a score of 8,893,903, Jennie's cumulative analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction and community awareness defeated the other 1,729 idols from September 24 to October 24. BLACKPINK's Jennie, aespa's Karina and BTS' J-Hope led the October 2024 individual idol brand reputation rankings.(Instagram)

In tune with her new musical era, phrases like “Mantra,” “pretty girl,” and “talk show” gained precedence over others in keyword analysis. Terms like “sexy,” “confident,” and “mesmerise” were also associated with the BLACKPINK star, who garnered 94.80% positive reactions, according to South Korean media reports.

Where did the other BLACKPINK members stand on the individual idol rankings?

The remaining three members of BLACKPINK also cracked the Top 10 idol brand reputation rankings this month. Rosé came in fifth, with a reputation index of 4,923,535. The beloved K-pop diva's position on the ranking roster was especially boosted by her latest viral hit, “APT,” which she shared with Bruno Mars.

Jisoo and Lisa followed at # 9 and #10, respectively. In this one-of-a-kind BLACKPINK solo music era, the former is balancing her acting career with music and fashion opportunities. She recently landed her first lead role in a thriller genre through the 2025 zombie K-drama Newtopia. Meanwhile, the “New Woman” hit-maker’s partnership with RCA Records has helped her churn out standout fresh tunes, constructing a new soundscape for her musical identity.

Other K-pop stars in the Top 5

Aespa’s Karina has particularly generated musical buzz with her brand-new solo track “Up,” featured on the special concert album “Synk: Parallel Line.” Karina took second place this time, recording a brand reputation score of 7,025,559.

Trailing behind her, BTS’ J-Hope instantly joined the top individual idol rankings at #3 following his military discharge. He witnessed staggering growth after his return, scoring a reputation index of 5,600,506.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, a constant top-ranking artist across brand reputation boards, maintained his lead at #4 with a brand reputation score of 5,124,233.

Top 30 Individual K-pop Idol Brand Reputation Rankings: October