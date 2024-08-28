Tale of the Nine-Tailed actor Jo Bo-ah will get married to 'non-celebrity groom' in October

Actor Jo Bo-ah, known for playing Nam Ji-ah in the K-drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed, is set to get married later this year. As reported by Soompi, her agency XYZ Studio released a statement confirming the news. It added that the wedding will be a private affair held in Seoul in "consideration of the non-celebrity groom". (Also Read | Goblin's Lee Dong Wook and SHINee's Minho chosen as Global Ambassadors for the Olympics) Jo Bo-ah was part of Sweet Stranger and Me, The Idle Mermaid, and Love Cells 2 among others.

Here's whom Bo-ah will marry and when

On August 28, a report said that Bo-ah would marry this year to her non-celebrity boyfriend. Reacting to it, XYZ Studio said, “Jo Bo-ah has met a precious person with whom she has mutually built deep trust and affection over a long period, and they decided to promise to spend the rest of their lives together this coming fall.”

It added, “The wedding will be held privately at a location in Seoul in consideration of the non-celebrity groom and both families. We deeply appreciate the many people who have always supported actress Jo Bo-ah with unwavering and warm hearts. We kindly ask for your warm blessings for Jo Bo-ah. To repay the love fans have shown, she will continue to showcase excellent performances as an actress, so please show lots of interest and support.”

About Bo-ah's career

Bo-ah debuted in the drama Flower Band in 2012. In 2014, she made her film debut in the erotic thriller Innocent Thing. She was part of several projects, in over a decade, such as Sweet Stranger and Me, The Idle Mermaid, The Missing, All About My Mom, Love Cells 2, Monster, and Temperature of Love.

Fans also saw her in Let's Meet, Joo-oh, Goodbye to Goodbye, Forest, Degree of Love, My Strange Hero, Military Prosecutor Doberman and Destined With You. She is gearing up for her new historical romance drama Hongrang alongside Lee Jae-wook. She also has Disney+ new series Knock Off along with Kim Soo-hyun. It has started filming.